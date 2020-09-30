Pinnacle enters Cloud ERP market in partnership with Acumatica

"We had a gap in our solution portfolio for an all-encompassing cloud ERP solution," says James Spencer, MD of Pinnacle, "and after reviewing the market offerings we chose Acumatica. We have been tracking Acumatica for several years and were impressed by the advanced technology on which Acumatica has been designed, delivering adaptable cloud and mobile technology. The product also offers a full suite of industry specific applications including Distribution and Manufacturing, vertical markets in which Pinnacle is firmly established."

Pinnacle executives attended the Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas at the start of this year and were impressed by the scale at which the Acumatica partner community is accelerating globally, as well as by the advanced technologies being showcased.

"We are delighted to have Pinnacle onboard as our UK and Ireland VAR," said Jon Roskill, CEO, Acumatica. "Pinnacle has a proven record of success in this territory, with in depth experience and knowledge of the ERP market. Equally important, our cultures and ambitions are aligned, so I am really looking forward to this exciting partnership."

About Pinnacle (www.pinnacle-online.com)

Pinnacle is an award-winning business software & IT Services solution provider, supporting over 1,000 SMEs throughout the UK and Ireland. Pinnacle deploys Sage & Acumatica business management software, as well as Sophos Security, Microsoft Office 365 and HP products, and provides managed services in a variety of sectors including manufacturing, distribution and business services.

Pinnacle has recently been named by Sage as its Platinum Elite Partner, based on global sales and growth, as well as being awarded Sage 200cloud Business Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year in 2019.



Pinnacle has announced a new partnership with Acumatica, March 2020, to accelerate growth in the Cloud ERP market.

Pinnacle has a turnover of £16 million and employs 120+ Staff covering the whole of the UK & Ireland.

For more information,

Visit www.pinnacle-online.com & follow Pinnacle's journey on social via #FacesOfPInnacle

Frances McKee

Marketing Director, Pinnacle

frances.mckee@pinnacle-online.com

+44 (0)2890674970

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280836/Pinnacle_James_Spencer.jpg

Related Links

https://www.pinnacle-online.com/



SOURCE Pinnacle