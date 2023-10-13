PINK CHARITY SKI - SKISET and EDL SKI launch campaign for the League Against Breast Cancer

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKISET, the world's number one ski hire company, and EDL, a new, top-of-the-range artisanal ski brand, is launching a limited-edition charity ski in aid of the League Against Breast Cancer. Launched for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this brand new ski will be available all winter for purchase or hire, exclusively in partner stores of the SKISET network. Proceeds from sales will go to the Gustave Roussy Institute, Europe's leading cancer research centre. For every pair of skis sold, €200 will be donated to breast cancer research.

SKI EDL Rose by SKISET

SKISET and EDL SKI are partnering up!

Limited edition of 180 pairs for France and 20 pairs for Switzerland.

This one off ski has been designed in pink to reflect the colours of the breast cancer awareness campaign, but has the same build quality as EDL Cobalt, one of the flagship models of the EDL SKI collection. It's a dynamic, lively, playful ski, intended purely for having fun.

Did you know ?

Skiset was also a partner of Odyssea La Plagne 2023, a charity snow-trail event in aid of breast cancer research and the Gustave Roussy Institute.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths among women. Over 55,000 new cases of breast cancer are detected in France every year, according to the French National Cancer Institute.

To find out more or to make a donation, go to: www.gustaveroussy.fr

SKISET

SKISET is a French company with 670 stores located at all European ski resorts, 370 of them in France. Hiring skis is an affordable way for skiers to hit the slopes every year on the latest models, which are maintained and adjusted by qualified professionals.

By hiring your equipment, you can also reduce the environmental impact of a pair of skis: in terms of the number of days of use, the impact of a set of ski equipment is 15 times lower for hired use. All Skiset stores pay an eco-contribution on the purchase of equipment intended for hire, in order to fund the recycling of that equipment, and they play a part in the recycling of skis by subscribing to the EPR sector.

Julien Gauthier, Director of Development at Skiset, said:

"Charity is among the values shared by mountain people. As mountain professionals and world leaders in ski and snowboard hire, SKISET stores are doing their bit in the fight against breast cancer. This collaboration between SKISET and ski makers EDL SKI for Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a continuation of the support that we gave to this cause through Odyssea La Plagne."

EDL SKI

EDL SKI is a new, Swiss brand for ski enthusiasts, combining artisanal know-how and mountain culture by offering products of high-quality workmanship dedicated purely to the love of skiing. The edelweiss or star of the glaciers – the flower symbolic of the Alps – is the inspiration behind the names EDL Weiss, Black, Cobalt, Red, Blue, Topaze and so on. ("Edel" translates from German as "noble".) EDL skis feature an image of the Alps as seen from Villars - Les Diablerets, our favourite base. It symbolises the brand's Alpine roots. EDL skis are designed in Nyon and in Villars-sur-Ollon in Switzerland. They are crafted in Italy (a few kilometres from the Swiss border) in keeping with Alpine traditions of good workmanship and ski culture.

Edlski.com

CONTACT: amelie@duodecim.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243089/Skiset.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243090/Skiset_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Skiset