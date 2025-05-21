Ping An's EagleX Risk Mitigation Platform Provides Early Warning of Beijing Hailstorm, Company Streamlines Claims Settlement

On May 13 , a severe hailstorm struck multiple areas in Beijing , causing significant property damage

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13, Beijing was hit by a severe storm in multiple areas, with reports of hailstones exceeding 3 cm in diameter. Ping An P&C, a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) launched its major emergency response plan, coordinating resources across risk control, claims, and product departments. The Company mobilized over 2,000 personnel from 38 branch offices for remote support and swiftly dispatched 43 claims experts from Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Liaoning, and other provinces to Beijing for disaster relief.

As of 9 a.m. on May 19, Ping An P&C received 31,000 claims reports, settled 10,400 cases, and paid out RMB62.15 million in compensation.

EagleX issued alerts two hours before the storm

Ping An P&C's proprietary risk mitigation platform, EagleX, played a critical role. The system detected risks two hours before the hailstorm arrived and sent warnings, disaster prevention guides, and safety tips to 3.17 million individual customers and over 20,000 corporate clients via apps such as Ping An Auto Owner. The alerts helped some customers move their vehicles and secure their properties in time, effectively reducing potential losses.

EagleX is an AI-powered risk mitigation service platform developed by Ping An P&C to address climate-related disasters. It integrates cutting-edge technologies such as big data, satellite remote sensing, and machine learning to monitor, assess, and provide early alerts for nine types of natural disasters. It also displays natural disaster risk maps. The system has been widely applied across various insurance products, including agricultural insurance, property insurance, and auto insurance.

Claims settlement streamlined to respond quickly to customers' needs

Faced with numerous customer claims after the hailstorm, Ping An P&C ensured that reporting channels remained open around the clock, with over 90% of affected customers receiving callbacks on the same day. The Company collaborated with rescue teams and repair shops to prioritize services for damaged vehicles, offering towing, emergency repairs, and direct supply of auto parts, while committing to "1-hour rescue response and 48-hour repair completion".

In the claims process, Ping An P&C introduced "streamlined claims settlement", which waives proof of accident or weather event. No on-site inspection is necessary, and rescue services are offered for free. For cases involving damages of less than RMB10,000, photo or video evidence is sufficient for claims settlement. In cases of hail damage, the Company is offering specialized services such as instant on-site glass replacement and "traceless repairs" for minor auto damage. Additionally, customers who have made no claims in the past three years can receive direct approval for expenses under RMB2,000.

Ping An P&C will continue to advance claims processing in an orderly manner and, leverage EagleX to further enhance pre-disaster alerts, emergency responses during disasters, and post-disaster claims settlements. The Company aims to help customers reduce losses, enhance risk management capabilities, and safeguard the property of businesses and individuals.