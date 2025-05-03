Ping An Rapidly Launches Overseas Emergency Assistance to Support Chinese Citizens Affected by Major Traffic Accident in the U.S.

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) has established the "502 Overseas Emergency Assistance Task Force" to coordinate emergency responses and assistance for Chinese citizens affected by the May 1 traffic accident near Yellowstone National Park in the US. Preliminary reports indicate that the collision between a pickup truck and a tourist van in Idaho resulted in the deaths of five Chinese citizens and injuries to eight more.

Following the incident, Ping An promptly activated its Level 2 emergency response protocol for major incidents. The Company task force is led by Co-CEO Michael Guo, and includes Board Secretary and Brand Director Richard Sheng, Chief Administrative Affairs Officer Zhiliang Wang, Ping An Life Chairman Zheng Yang, Ping An P&C Chairman Quan Long, Ping An Health Insurance Chairman Yougang Zhu, Ping An Finserve Chairman Yue Lu, and Ping An Pension Insurance Corp. Chairman Weimin Gan.

Under the guidance of the "502 Emergency Assistance Task Force," Ping An's business units — including life insurance, P&C, pension insurance, and health insurance — have established specialized emergency response teams. These teams are working closely with local medical institutions, rescue organizations, and insurance companies to provide seven key overseas emergency assistance measures, including advance claims processing, direct compensation, emergency aid, and medical support for eligible clients.

Ping An is liaising with the Chinese Embassy in the US and the Consulate General in San Francisco. Under the direction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, the Chinese Embassy, and the San Francisco Consulate General, Ping An will collaborate with relevant overseas aid and medical organizations to assist injured individuals and the families of the deceased. Additionally, Ping An has launched a special overseas emergency assistance program, offering help to anyone affected by the accident, regardless of whether they are Ping An customers. Individuals can call the emergency hotline 95511 for assistance. As of 3 p.m. Beijing time on May 3, Ping An has not identified any of its customers as being involved in the accident.

The Company will closely monitor the progress of emergency response efforts related to this accident, continue screening customer involvement, mobilize resources to support medical treatment for the injured, and ensure the implementation of all overseas emergency services, expedited claims processing, and customer care initiatives. Ping An is committed to doing everything possible to help affected customers and their families navigate this difficult time.

Below are seven key overseas emergency assistance measures:

Proactive claims service: Actively identify customers that may be affected and reach out to provide claims services.



Expedited claims processing: Dedicated 24/7 reporting hotline via 95511, with overseas access available at +86 755 95511.



Medical support: Provide services such as emergency medical care, medical transportation, repatriation, hospitalization, advance payment, medical translation, urgent medication delivery, and medical equipment support.



Emergency assistance: Offer services including repatriation of remains/ashes, local burial/funeral expenses, arrangements for relatives to handle posthumous matters, repatriation of minor children, family visits, and accommodation for recovery.



Simplified accidental death claims process: For customers who suffered accidental death in this incident, beneficiaries can apply for death claims based on official government-confirmed death lists. Supporting documents such as death certificates, cremation certificates, and household deregistration certificates can be provided later.



Advance compensation for confirmed deaths: Proactively issue advance compensation for confirmed death cases.



Claims without policy documentation: For affected customers, if the applicant's basic policy information matches the insurance company's database, claims can be processed without requiring physical policy documentation.

