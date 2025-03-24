Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF (3070/9070) Named Best Performer at Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards for Second Year Running

HONG KONG, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management arm of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An"), is delighted to announce that its flagship ETF, Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF (3070/9070) (the "HK Dividend ETF"), has been named "Best Performer" in the Equity - ETFs (NAV Total Return 1 Year) category at the Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Top Fund Awards ("TFA") 2024. This marks a consecutive recognition, following its win in the same category at the TFA 2023, further highlighting its strong track record and its position as a preferred investment choice for investors seeking exposure to high-dividend securities in the Hong Kong market.

Launched in February 2012, Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF (3070/9070) is the longest running ETF among those listed in Hong Kong that focus on high dividend yield. Rated the highest 5-star rating by Morningstar, the HK Dividend ETF has delivered strong performance, even during volatile market conditions. The HK Dividend ETF has been eligible under the new Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES) for more than 10 years, and has also been included in the Southbound-traded Stock Connect Scheme (the "Scheme") since July 2024. As at the end of December 2024, the HK Dividend ETF's assets under management (AUM) reached HK$2.068 billion, with an annual return of 36.03%. The HK Dividend ETF has generated annualized total returns of 8.5% since its inception in February 2012.

Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF (3070/9070) aims to track the performance of CSI HK Dividend Index (the "Underlying Index"), launched on 23 July 2009. The Underlying Index seeks to reflect the performance of high dividend yield securities in the Hong Kong market by selecting the 30 securities with high dividend yield, stable dividend payment and good liquidity from the entire universe of securities listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

"It is truly an honor to be consistently recognized as Best Performer at the Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards," said Mr. Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK. "The Underlying Index of HK Dividend ETF focuses on companies with large size, high liquidity, high dividend yield and stable distribution, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking income and stability, particularly in times of heightened market volatility and economic uncertainty. Looking ahead, we remain committed to introducing more innovative investment solutions tailored to evolving market trends and the diverse needs of investors."

The Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Top Fund Awards is a prestigious accolade that recognizes outstanding funds across the Mutual Funds, ETFs, and Mandatory Provident Funds categories. The awards are based on a rigorous, data-driven methodology using Bloomberg Terminal data to evaluate market performance and historical returns.