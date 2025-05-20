Ping An Launches AI-Powered "EagleX (Global Version)" Risk Mitigation Service Platform to Address Global Climate Challenges

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) announced that its subsidiary, Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance (P&C), has officially launched "EagleX (Global Version)". This platform provides global users disaster risk assessments, alerts, and claims services to strengthen their ability to respond to climate-related disasters.

As extreme weather events and natural disasters become more frequent worldwide, losses from incidents such as extreme rainfall, floods, heatwaves, droughts, and tropical cyclones have continued to rise. In 2017, Ping An P&C launched "EagleX", pioneering the use of advanced technologies such as big data, meteorological disaster models, satellite remote sensing, and machine learning.

The platform leverages over 2 trillion data points covering geography, disasters, meteorology, and insurance. It assesses risks for nine types of natural disasters, such as typhoons and extreme rainfall, and generates visualized risk maps. It also offers 15 types of alerts. Since its launch, the platform has been widely adopted across insurance lines, including agricultural, property, and auto insurance, effectively helping the government, businesses, and individuals reduce disaster-related losses by billions of RMB.

In 2024, "EagleX" identified 3,619 high-risk cases for clients and issued a total of 10.5 billion disaster alerts through AI phone calls, mobile apps, and text messages, covering 67 million customers across property, auto, and agricultural insurance. In September, Typhoon Yagi hit Hainan province with severe winds and rainfall. "EagleX" enabled residents and vehicle owners to receive AI phone calls and SMS alerts approximately 72 hours in advance, sending over 24.3 million warnings. Additionally, while underwriting a major hydropower construction project in Pakistan, "EagleX" detected mountain deformation and issued an alert, successfully preventing a landslide and avoiding economic losses of billions of RMB.

"EagleX (Global Version)" is China's first risk mitigation service platform independently developed by an insurance company and offered globally. It provides governments, businesses, and individuals worldwide with comprehensive, intelligent risk management services including early disaster identification, efficient emergency response, and post-disaster claims verification to minimize losses

The global version currently features three core functions:

Natural Disaster Risk Maps: Generates six types of digital risk maps such as earthquakes, extreme rainfall, typhoons, floods, with global data coverage. The platform can identify risks based on specific addresses and supports risk identification, underwriting, pricing, and loss prevention.

Disaster Alert : Delivers timely warnings by leveraging extensive meteorological data for monitoring, forecasting, and historical analysis of multiple disasters. Users receive real-time alerts for typhoons, extreme rainfall, floods, and other significant weather events.

: Delivers timely warnings by leveraging extensive meteorological data for monitoring, forecasting, and historical analysis of multiple disasters. Users receive real-time alerts for typhoons, extreme rainfall, floods, and other significant weather events. Satellite Monitoring: Integrates global multi-source remote sensing data to create a digital satellite imaging platform, supporting remote investigations and claims verification in various business scenarios.

As China's second-largest property and casualty insurer[1], Ping An P&C underwrote 2,826 projects across 125 countries in 2024, with total sum insured reaching US$264 billion. By harnessing technological innovations such as big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, the Company is advancing the risk mitigation model of "insurance + technology + service" to provide comprehensive protection for both corporate and individual clients.

Ping An P&C stated, "Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage Ping An's technological strengths to drive innovation, optimize our platform's functions, and deliver increasingly smart, precise, and efficient natural disaster risk management services to global users, thus safeguarding urban safety, corporate stability, and sustainable social development."

[1] Based on insurance premium income.

