Ping An Health Pioneers AI-Driven Healthcare with DeepSeek Integration

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor", "Ping An Health", or "the Company", Stock Code: 1833.HK) recently announced the successful integration and initial application of the DeepSeek large language model (LLM), building upon its existing large multi-modal medical AI model Ping An Medical Master, and the doctor's workbench Ping An Doctor's Home. This integration marks a significant upgrade to Ping An Health's AI technology infrastructure, unlocking new growth opportunities for the Company.

By combining DeepSeek with its existing AI models, Ping An Health will further enhance the intelligence of its medical services. For example, in disease diagnosis, DeepSeek can analyze vast amounts of medical data to assist doctors in making more accurate diagnoses. In health management, DeepSeek can provide personalized health management plans based on users' health data.

As a leading internet healthcare provider in China, Ping An Health has consistently prioritized technological innovation since its inception. By iteratively upgrading its AI capabilities, the Company has built a strong competitive advantage and established comprehensive AI-driven healthcare solutions before, during and after medical consultation. Previously, Ping An Health established five key databases, covering disease, prescription treatment, medical product, medical resource, and personal health. It also developed a large multi-modal medical AI model Ping An Medical Master® and 12 AI business model groups. Based on this model, Ping An Health launched the doctor's workbench Ping An Doctor's HomeTM, leveraging AI across 3 core businesses, 8 scenarios, and 14 processes, supported by 12 AI-powered robots to improve efficiency. The Company also launched differentiated and customized intelligent health checkup services and established the Digital Health Checkup Research Center, providing customized "1+N+X" exclusive checkup plans for enterprises. Furthermore, the Company leverages technology to empower chronic disease management, helping users mitigate health risks.

Backed by Ping An Group's "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-engine strategy and its extensive resources in finance and technology, Ping An Health's AI healthcare development is strongly supported, further solidifying its leading position in the healthcare industry.

Ping An Health remains at the forefront of technological innovation, continuously building, exploring, and enhancing medical AI technologies and applications. Through ongoing innovation, the Company provides cross-scenario, personalized, one-stop, and human-centric healthcare services. Empowered by the DeepSeek LLM, Ping An Health will continue to dedicate itself to artificial intelligence research and development, leveraging its leading technology to achieve the goal of providing every enterprise with a harmonious workplace, every family with a dedicated doctor, and every user with a safe and healthy life.