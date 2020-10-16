Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership system

Adds new function to facilitate face-to-face online consultation with famous doctors

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Private Doctors" under "Ping An Doctor Home", a sub-brand of Ping An Good Doctor (stock code: 1833.HK), completed a full product upgrade, offering a multi-layered membership system of health steward services to individuals and families. "Private Doctor" is now upgraded to include services of "Private Doctor" and "Family Doctor", providing personalized health management for individuals and families.

Comments are 99% positive after its debut for a year

In the second half of 2019, Ping An Good Doctor launched "Private Doctor", the first-of-its-kind family doctor service in Mainland China. This latest internet medical model effectively removed the geographical limitation of family doctors by offering all-round and high-quality one-stop medical and healthcare services. One year after its debut, 99% of comments that "Private Doctor" received have been positive, establishing its strong reputation and influence.

The latest upgrade of "Private Doctor" services expands from personal health management to covering family health management. It offers "Individual Edition" plus "Family Edition", which allows up to eight family members to share the services. Expanding from addressing medical needs to health management, it offers comprehensive services throughout the medical process, such as 7/24 online consultation, hospital outpatient appointment, registration, hospital referral and inpatient arrangement.

Expanding from individuals to family while services can be shared by up to eight members

The upgraded "Private Doctor" covers different scopes of service needs, ranging from individuals to family, and can be shared by up to eight family members, and provides different levels of membership service options according to actual healthcare needs of different people and family composition, hence truly offering personalized and customized healthcare services.

New audio and visual consultation service facilitates face-to-face meeting with famous doctors and experts in China

The upgraded "Private Doctor" further enriches its services through "1+N" – a mode of consultation by a combination of general practitioners, medical experts and famous doctors in China. With respect to the medical demand of the public for "consulting good and famous doctors", the "Private Doctor" service includes scholars from many different specialty areas, leaders of the state key disciplines as well as top and famous doctors to establish a famous doctor office.

Moreover, "Private Doctor" has added the new online voice and video consultation service, allowing patients to talk to their doctors face-to-face at home and realize zero-distance communications between doctors and patients.

"Medical+Healthcare" model provides comprehensive health management services

The upgraded "Private Doctor" provides more comprehensive and proactive healthcare services covering high-end checkup and testing projects, and health management services covering high-end health checkup, Chinese herbal drugs, vaccination, capsule gastroscopy and PET-CT, which can meet the growing demand for healthcare and medical services from individuals and families.

From 24/7 online consultation to one-stop online and offline medical and healthcare services; from medical consultation for one person to health management for the whole family, the all-round upgrade of "Private Doctor" constitutes a key part of the overall product upgrade of "Ping An Doctor Home" and also represents a major step in its strategic advancement. By offering full lifecycle solutions and bringing the best medical service experience which is convenient, effective, professional and reliable to users, "Private Doctor" is set to assist "Ping An Doctor Home" by providing a professional bridge for communications between doctors and patients, thus building China's largest online medical service platform with the most advanced model and highest competency.

