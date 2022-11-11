Piezoelectric Devices Market To Grow USD 28350 Million by 2028 With a CAGR of 2.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Piezoelectric Devices Market is Segmented by Type (Piezocrystals, Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites), by Application (Industrial and Manufacturing, Defense and Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Information and Communication, Consumer Electronics): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computers & Electronics category.

The global Piezoelectric Devices market size is estimated to be worth US$ 24020 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 28350 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Piezoelectric Devices Market:

One of the factors driving the expansion of the piezoelectric devices market is the high acceptance of piezoelectric goods in the aerospace sector, as well as the increased use of piezoelectric energy harvesters and the accelerated demand for piezoelectric devices from automotive manufacturers.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PIEZOELECTRIC DEVICES MARKET:

Piezoelectric materials aid in regulating and maintaining the airflow over an aircraft's wings during takeoff and landing. Additionally, these materials are employed to address other frequent issues with aircraft, including engine vibration, excessive cabin noise, ice buildup on wings, flow separation owing to turbulence, and control surfaces under cold weather. Additionally, piezoelectric materials are widely used in the military and defense industries for smart sensors, nanorobotics, battle suits, and skins. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Piezoelectric Devices market.

Increasing use of Piezoelectric in automotive is expected to drive the growth of the Piezoelectric Devices market. Actuators, fuel injectors, sensors, and numerous safety systems all utilize piezoelectric technologies in the automotive industry. Piezoelectric actuators are used to move mirrors, lenses, and other automobile components by converting electrical signals into mechanical movement. Industrial piezoelectric components are becoming more and more crucial to manufacturers as driving assistance and sensor technology in today's vehicles advances. Actually, the second-largest market for piezoelectric ceramic materials at the moment is automobile technology.

Ultrasonic surgical devices, which have many benefits over conventional methods, use piezoelectric transducers. greater safety, visibility, accuracy, quicker recovery, and more In ultrasound scanners for medical imaging, such as for fetal monitoring, piezo is employed. Thus, the increasing use of Piezoelectric in Healthcare is expected to drive the growth of the Piezoelectric Devices market.

Piezoelectric materials and piezoelectric energy harvesters exhibit a significant energy generation density that is roughly three times higher than the competition. Additionally, these components are easily attached to the systems and require less maintenance because they don't have any moving parts. Additionally, they have the advantages of direct energy to electrical conversion, being tiny, clean, lightweight, stable, and highly responsive to any minor stresses. Oceanic sensors and other low-power devices can be powered by piezoelectric energy harvesters, despite their very tiny output.

PIEZOELECTRIC DEVICES MARKET SHARE

Due to PZT's extensive use in the production of transducers and actuators and its easy modification of performance through the use of doping materials, piezoceramics are anticipated to hold the majority of the market share.

One of the most important markets for piezoelectric technology is the industrial and manufacturing sector. Numerous industrial and manufacturing processes use piezoelectric products including accelerometers, actuators, transducers, sensors, and motors.

The market for piezoelectric devices in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate during the projected period. Major manufacturers of piezoelectric ceramics, crystals, and different piezoelectric devices are widely represented in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Companies:

PCB Piezotronics

Honeywell

Meggitt Sensing Systems

Bruel and Kjaer

Kistler Group

TE Connectivity

Dytran Instruments

Ceramtec GmbH

APC International

RION

Kyowa Electronic Instruments

Piezo Systems

Metrix Instrument

DJB Instruments

