Picus Delivers Unparalleled Ability to Quantify Risk and Reduce Threat Exposure

Integration of attack surface data and AI-driven threat profiling gives security teams the context needed to consistently manage threat exposure.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Picus Security , the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), today announced the addition of Picus Attack Surface Validation and AI-driven threat profiling to the Picus Security Validation Platform. The new capabilities give security teams full context of their attack surface so they can accurately prioritize threat exposure based on risk.

As enterprise environments grow in complexity and the attack surface widens, prioritizing risk becomes even more critical for threat exposure management. Traditional methods and siloed approaches fall short, often overwhelming teams with tasks and data that are not actionable, and highlights the need for a holistic view.

Picus Attack Surface Validation (ASV) and AI-driven threat profiling deliver deep visibility from the Picus platform, allowing organizations to shift from asset management to risk-based prioritization of vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and security gaps across all environments. ASV aggregates asset and vulnerability data from a wide range of sources and delivers an up-to-date centralized view of internal and external attack surfaces. AI-driven threat profiling allows organizations to identify relevant TTPs for their business, by building and running threat simulations in seconds teams can understand their security controls and guide defensive actions.

"To successfully manage threat exposure, security leaders need visibility," said Picus Security CTO and Co-founder, Volkan Erturk. "Attempting to manage several complex tools in isolation to understand the bigger picture isn't getting the job done. With the Picus platform, security teams now have the full context they need in a single view. This includes deep insights from across the attack surface, cyber threat intelligence data, and real-world attack simulations."

According to Gartner Inc., Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is a top strategic technology trend predicted to help organizations reduce breaches by two-thirds by 2026*. The addition of attack surface data and AI capabilities to the Picus platform makes the discovery, prioritization, and validation steps of a CTEM program easier. Picus offers an unparalleled ability to quantify risk, reduce threat exposure, and extend resource-constrained security teams embarking on a CTEM program journey.

The Picus Security Validation Platform includes:

Attack Surface Validation – Enhance visibility of internal and external cyber assets and the security risks they pose.

Security Control Validation – Measure and optimize the effectiveness of security controls with consistent and accurate attack simulations.

Cloud Security Validation – Identify cloud misconfigurations and overly permissive identity and access management policies.

Attack Path Validation – Eliminate high-risk attack paths that attackers could exploit to compromise users and assets.

Detection Rule Validation – Optimize detection efficacy by identifying performance issues affecting SIEM detection rules.

Among 350+ organizations worldwide that leverage the Picus Security Validation Platform to enhance security outcomes and improve efficiency is MAIRE , a global technology and engineering group.

"The Picus platform has revolutionized our security operations, resulting in significant time and cost savings," said Andrea Licciardi, Senior Cybersecurity Manager at MAIRE. "It's now the cornerstone of our cybersecurity strategy."

*Gartner, Inc., "Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2024: Continuous Threat Exposure Management", Jeremy D'Hoinne, Pete Shoard, October, 2023

About Picus Security

Picus Security helps security teams consistently and accurately validate their security posture. Our Security Validation Platform simulates real-world threats to evaluate the effectiveness of security controls, identify high-risk attack paths to critical assets, and optimize threat prevention and detection capabilities.

As the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation, we specialize in delivering the actionable insights our customers need to be threat-centric and proactive.

Picus has been named a 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner and is recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in the Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) market.

