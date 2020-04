Picosun Provides ALD Technology for Several New Photonics Applications

ESPOO, Finland, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group, the leading supplier of AGILE ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries, reports several significant new sales to photonics applications.

Like all other globally operating export companies, Picosun has also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, ALD is still going strong as new fields of industry keep discovering its potential all the time. Photonics is one example of these fields where Picosun's ALD solutions enable a plethora of novel applications.

"Picosun's global team is now concentrating all efforts to provide the leading edge ALD solutions and services to our customers. At these challenging times, many industries are struggling. The importance of future-enabling technologies such as ALD gets especially highlighted now. A global digital leap is happening and all businesses are investing in remote working, video conferencing and other digital operations. This requires fast network connections and large, real-time data transfer. Photonics can offer a next generation solution to these challenges," says Mr. Jussi Rautee, CEO of Picosun Group.

Photonics has rapidly become a key market for Picosun. Several significant industrial sales, both from new and returning customers, have been closed, where end applications relate to production of optoelectronics, displays, signal processing and sensing, lighting, and virtual or augmented reality devices.

"Photonics is a wide umbrella covering several key enabling technologies of today, from optical data transmission and optical integrated circuits to medical applications and even quantum computing. We at Picosun are happy to deliver our ALD solutions to the frontrunning companies in this field to keep their businesses thriving. Novel, advanced means of communication and data sharing will help our global community not only during these times of chrisis but in the future as well, as the now happening paradigm shift in the ways of working will have a far-reaching and profound impact on our lives," continues Rautee.

Picosun provides the most advanced AGILE ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field - dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN® ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, North America, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

