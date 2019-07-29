PicoBrew Z Series Brewing Appliance Now Available for International Purchase

"We are pleased to at last be shipping an international version of our crowd-funding smash hit, the PicoBrew Z Series, to our friends around the globe," said Dr. Bill Mitchell, CEO of PicoBrew Inc. "Leveraging our 4th generation brewing technology, our latest commercial-grade 'brew computer' takes beer and coffee brewing to a new level affording a huge leg up to your business or hobby activities. Thanks to advanced software tools built to complement the Z Series, brewers can create beer, cold brew, hot coffee, and kombucha with precision and repeatability." PicoBrew has long been a friend of the brewing community, recognizing how sharing the love of great craft beer can create lasting memories and friendships – what better way to celebrate friendship than by sharing a perfectly crafted homebrew with the people you care about? Now craft beverage lovers around the world can raise a glass to World Friendship Day and start crafting their own high-quality beers, coffee and kombucha. With the Z Series, brewers can use their own ingredients to brew any style from any region around the globe. The power of PicoBrew's recipe crafter brings a growing library of over 1,000 user-submitted recipes from brew friends and breweries around the world. The ability to brew PicoPaks brings the convenience of pre-packaged recipes from over 200 amazing breweries to anyone.

Z Series is hard at work in commercial breweries like Lucky Envelope and Ravenna Brewing in Seattle, laboratories like White Labs, coffee chains like Vashon Island Roasters, and five-star fine-dining establishments like The Herbfarm in Woodinville, WA.

For more information about PicoBrew's Z Series and to place a domestic or international order, visit www.picobrew.com/z. Use code FriendshipDay for 25% off of a Z Series appliance, plus free international shipping now through August 4th.

About PicoBrew

PicoBrew was founded in Seattle in 2010 by brothers Bill and Jim Mitchell, a former Microsoft executive and food scientist, along with engineer Avi Geiger. Combining their food science and technology expertise with their passion for homebrewing, they set out to improve the craft beer brewing process for small producers and homebrewers. PicoBrew introduced its flagship product, the award-winning Zymatic® automatic beer-brewing appliance for beer brewing professionals and homebrewers, in 2013. The Pico™, designed for consumer craft beer enthusiasts, followed in 2016. Both product lines are designed to improve the precision, repeatability and overall quality of the brewing process to create consistently delicious craft beer. For more information, visit www.picobrew.com or follow PicoBrew on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

