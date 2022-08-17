Picarro Introduces the First Automated Solution for Continuous Ethylene Oxide Monitoring

"For nearly 25 years, Picarro has been developing advanced measurement solutions that deliver lab precision in real-world conditions," said Joel Avrunin, Vice President of Environmental Sales and Marketing at Picarro. "With our new automated solution, customers can have confidence in their ability to precisely monitor extremely low levels of ethylene oxide for months at a time."

Picarro EtO Solutions for Next-Generation Monitoring

The Picarro EtO solutions represent monumental advances in measurement and monitoring technology, offering unmatched stability, speed, performance, and ease of use. The EtO analyzers are available as standalone products for specific applications. The G2910 analyzer supports continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), stack testing, and indoor air quality monitoring and enables more accurate and representative reporting of emissions for industrial sites. The G2920 ambient analyzer supports long-term monitoring of fugitive emissions at background sites, fencelines, and near communities. The Ambient Air Monitoring System for EtO, comprised of the G2920 and Zero Reference Module, improves detection limits and enables long-term, automated monitoring.

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific and industrial applications. Industrial solutions range from mobile leak detection technology for utilities companies to trace gas analysis for semiconductor fabrication and pharmaceutical isolators. Services providers, regulators and researchers trust our patented CRDS to enable the detection of target molecules at parts-per-billion (ppb) levels or better resolution. For more information on Picarro's portfolio of solutions, visit www.picarro.com.

