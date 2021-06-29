Picarro Expands Gas Concentration Analyzer Family to Enable Continuous Monitoring of Ambient Ethylene Oxide Emissions

"Legacy measurement technologies and aging monitoring infrastructures are not designed to meet the growing need for more sensitive EtO measurements," said Joel Avrunin, Vice President of Scientific Instrumentation. "With Picarro's expanded portfolio of advanced EtO analyzers and our network of strategic partners, we now provide complete, end-to-end solutions for next-generation EtO monitoring and testing systems."

Picarro EtO Analyzers for Next-Generation Monitoring Systems

The Picarro EtO family of analyzers represents a monumental advancement in measurement and monitoring technology that is realized by a refinement of Picarro's existing Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) platform. Once focused on measurements of sharp spectral signatures of simple molecules (e.g. CO 2 and CH 4 ), the technology is now able to resolve complex spectral signatures at limits of detection (LOD) that are orders of magnitude better than traditional methods such as Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR) and Gas Chromatography (GC). The remarkable stability, performance, and ease-of-use of the platform, adopted over the years by the world's most demanding research organizations, now provides an exciting solution to a market in desperate need of disruptive technology.

The EtO family of analyzers is available as two standalone products. The G2910 Stack and Indoor Air Quality Analyzer introduced the most sensitive (<250 ppt LOD), interference free, real-time measurement of EtO concentrations at the source of emission, enabling more accurate and representative reporting of emissions. The new G2920 Ambient Analyzer introduces a platform that supports long-term monitoring of fugitive emissions at the fenceline or near communities. Performance standards set by expensive, difficult to use, research-grade instruments (e.g. PTR-MS) are overshadowed by this easy-to-deploy technology with best-in-class LOD (<100 ppt).

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific and industrial applications. Our portfolio of gas analyzers and systems enables scientists around the world to measure GHGs, trace gases and stable isotopes found in the air we breathe, water we drink and land we harvest. Picarro's industrial solutions range from advanced natural gas leak detection and emissions quantification technology for utilities companies, to trace gas analysis for semiconductor AMC monitoring , and isolator applications for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Our patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) is at the heart of all Picarro instruments, enabling the detection of target molecules at parts per billion or better resolution. For more information on Picarro's portfolio of solutions, visit www.picarro.com .

Contact:

Siiri Hage

VP, Marketing and Communications

Picarro, Inc.

shage@picarro.com

