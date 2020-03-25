Picarro Announces New Airborne Molecular Contamination Monitoring System for Semiconductor Fabs

Designed and fully integrated system for Picarro hardware and software - no integration compatibility concerns

The Picarro SAM system is carefully optimized – system performance is guaranteed to the Picarro Semi system specification

The significant performance benefits of SAM are made possible by an innovative, patent-pending gas delivery manifold that enables parts per trillion (ppt) sensitivity at very short times to detection as well as extremely quick SAM System recovery to baseline sensitivity levels. This makes SAM an ideal choice for an in-line, real-time AMC monitoring system. The system comes with an easy to use GUI that allows for a variety of charting and trending analyses.

SAM can be configured to sample from 8 or 16 ports and is currently available to detect ammonia, hydrogen fluoride, and hydrochloric acid, the three key AMC's impacting semiconductor wafer yield. Going forward, SAM systems will be offered for other gases in accordance with Picarro's semiconductor product roadmap.

The SAM system roadmap will also support sophisticated AMC analytics to help customers quickly identify the location of AMC events more precisely and thereby allow faster corrective actions to improve AMC related wafer yield.

About Picarro:

Picarro provides industry leading solutions for real-time AMC monitoring. Their cavity ring-down spectroscopy (CRDS) technology offers significant advantages compared with incumbent AMC measurement techniques, such as ion-mobility spectrometry (IMS) and ion chromatography. Picarro's SI2000 Series analyzers enable fast response to contaminants in the cleanroom in seconds, not hours. With real-time continuous parts per trillion (ppt) level analysis, Picarro analyzers provide early warning of contamination events for AMC monitoring in cleanrooms, FOUP, and fab equipment. For additional information on Picarro Inc., please visit semi.picarro.com or find us on Twitter.

