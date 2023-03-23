Picarro and LESNI Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Ethylene Oxide Monitoring Solutions to Sterilization Facilities Worldwide

"We are excited to partner with LESNI to bring advanced emissions control and monitoring solutions to the medical device sterilization industry," said Joel Avrunin, Vice President of Environmental at Picarro. "Our companies share a strong commitment to safeguarding the medical device supply chain and reducing the environmental impact of sterilization processes, and we believe that this partnership will help us to achieve these important goals."

"This partnership will combine more than 60 years of experience in emissions monitoring and abatement to deliver industry-leading solutions not found with competing technologies," said Jan S. Hjort, CEO of LESNI A/S. "We are confident that our partnership will lead to new and innovative solutions that will help sterilization facilities operate more safely and sustainably."

The companies have already begun offering their integrated solutions to customers globally. For more information, please contact Picarro or LESNI.

Media Contacts:

Jake Thill

Director, Marketing Communications

Picarro, Inc.

jthill@picarro.com

Sean Maamari

Director of Sales

LESNI A/S

shm@lesni.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038753/LESNI_and_Picarro_Partner_on_EtO_Monitoring_final.jpg

SOURCE Picarro, Inc.