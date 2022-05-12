PHRASEE PARTNERS WITH VISA TO OFFER THE MOST ADVANCED AI MARKETING TECHNOLOGY TO CLIENTS ACROSS EUROPE

Exclusive agreement will give leading financial institutions access to Phrasee's AI-powered brand language optimisation, with Visa empowering client marketers with AI technology to deliver promising gains to clients.

LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phrasee, the leader in brand language optimisation, has today announced an exclusive European partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. The three-year agreement is part of Visa's strategic investment in its clients, which include Europe's leading B2B financial services brands. Visa clients will have access to Phrasee's advanced natural language generation and machine learning technology as part of its reseller programme.

The new reseller agreement means that Visa clients can now generate and optimise the marketing language they use across the full customer journey to ensure the highest level of engagement at every touchpoint. Financial services brands will now be able to connect to the right people at the right time with authentic, relevant, and compliant brand language - helping them win, retain and grow customers. Phrasee delivers an average 19% uplift in engagement rates for financial services brands.

Parry Malm, CEO at Phrasee, commented: "We love working with enterprise brands who move at a fast pace, are super-focused on the role tech plays in transforming commercial outcomes, and are really collaborative. Visa is a brilliant example of all of these things. We have a shared vision of how AI can transform marketing outcomes and are thrilled to be partnering with the team to empower Visa's network of incredible clients in Europe."

''Phrasee's track record of working with some of the largest brands across the financial services industry makes it a strong fit for our European clients,'' said Hussaan Karim, Digital Client Marketing Manager at Visa. "Our commitment is to ensure our clients have access to the very best technology and services and Phrasee will be supporting us with this mission."

Phrasee is an AI-powered SaaS platform that uses advanced machine learning techniques, natural language generation and deep learning capabilities to enhance brand language in real-time. It allows brands to generate, optimise, automate and analyse language in their own brand voice. Phrasee's products cover all digital channels ensuring a consistent customer experience.

About Phrasee

Phrasee® revolutionises customer experiences by optimising the language brands use across the full customer journey. Its AI-powered SaaS platform brings together natural language generation, machine learning and dynamic optimisation, making Phrasee the only provider of its kind to generate, optimise, automate and analyse language in real-time. Phrasee boosts customer engagement and increases lifetime value for the world's leading B2C brands – including Asda, AO, FARFETCH, Groupon, Hilton and River Island – all while adhering to companies' unique brand standards and voice. For more info, visit https://phrasee.co/.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

