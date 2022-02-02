Photovoltaic (PV) Solar Usage Rising is a Big Boon for Global Cadmium Telluride Photovoltaic Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Cadmium telluride (CdTe) is highly accepted and is now one of the most widely employed solar cell materials in the world. They are arguably the first and only thin film photovoltaic (PV) technology to outperform crystalline silicon solar PV due to their low cost in a large part of the worldwide photovoltaic market. Cadmium telluride solar cell, also called photovoltaic cadmium telluride or thin film cadmium telluride - a photovoltaic device that produces electricity from light using a thin film of cadmium telluride. It finds use in infrared optical equipment and solar cells that are employed in optical lenses and windows. It is also employed in photovoltaic cells to convert sunlight into electricity. The call for CdTe-based products has gained enormous momentum over the last decade as they are relatively cheaper and require simplified manufacturing compared to other materials. These products are also employed in electro modulators because they have a higher electro-optic coefficient than other compounds. A report from Market Data Forecast projected that the global cadmium telluride photovoltaic market was calculated to be $ 6.52 billion in 2021and is foreseen to reach over $ 1.39 billion by 2026, with a 12.4% CAGR between 2021and 2026.Active Companies in the markets today include First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), XPENG Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA).

The Market Data Forecast report said: "Cadmium telluride (CdTe) is becoming increasingly accepted and is now one of the most widely employed solar cell materials in the world. CdTe-based solar panels are arguably the first and only thin film photovoltaic (PV) technology to outperform crystalline silicon solar PV due to their low cost in a large part of the worldwide cadmium telluride photovoltaic market. A new process for manufacturing cheaper CdTe panels. American researchers have come up with a latest manufacturing procedure to create cadmium telluride (CdTe) photovoltaic panels that they say are 45% less expensive than present industry standards. The global cadmium telluride photovoltaic market is primarily driven by the growing call for solar photovoltaic cells. The depletion of conventional energy sources has created lucrative opportunities for the worldwide CdTe market, in terms of a growing call for energy derived from renewable sources. Since solar cells represent an important application segment for CdTe, the escalating reliance on them will also accelerate the pace of profits for companies operating in the market."

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF) BREAKING NEWS - First Tellurium is Pleased to Welcome Fenix Advanced Materials CEO Don Freschi to our Advisory Board - First Tellurium Corp. (the "Company" or "First Tellurium") is excited to report that Don Freschi, an expert in ultra-high purity metals and semiconductor development, has joined the company's advisory board. Don is the founder of Fenix Advanced Materials Inc., a world leader in ultra-high purity metals including tellurium.

Don has always been a serial entrepreneur. In 1993, he co-founded a semiconductor company, Firebird Semiconductors, running it successfully until 2009. In 2009 he exited from a sale to 5N Plus Inc., a Montreal based developer and producer of high-purity metals.

In 2015, Don with his previous business partner, founded Fenix Advanced Materials, a clean technology company specializing in the manufacture of ultra-high purity (UHP) metals.

Don has always had an attraction to tellurium and its high conductive properties and has applied the element in the production of solar panels and semiconductors. Over the past several years he has turned his attention to tellurium battery technology and formed a collaboration with the University of British Columbia, Okanagan campus.

After years of research, and having pledged a million dollars of capital, the next generation tellurium lithium-ion battery project has had great success. The collaboration recently announced on a Global News broadcast that they could be in commercial production within the year. The technology using tellurium could see a battery that lasts up to 4 times longer and holds more power than conventional lithium-ion batteries, a game changer. CONTINUED… Read this full release for First Tellurium Corp. at: https://firsttellurium.com/news-media/news

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, recently announced its vehicle delivery results for January 2022. XPeng delivered 12,922 Smart EVs in January 2022, representing a 115% increase year-over-year, exceeding the monthly delivery benchmark of 10,000 units for the fifth consecutive month.

Deliveries in January 2022 consisted of 6,707 P7 smart sports sedans, representing an 81% increase year-over-year. 4,029 P5 smart family sedans were delivered in January, bringing total deliveries to over 11,000 since its launch in September 2021. 2,186 G3 and G3i smart compact SUVs were delivered in January.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) recently announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released on March 10, 2022, after market close. Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET the same day. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/axwnsoak and a replay will be available for four weeks at www.rivian.com/investors following the webcast.

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, and Corcentric Fleet Funding Soltions, a leading provider of leasing and financing solutions, recently announced a signed agreement to facilitate sales of Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and Nikola Trehydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Pursuant to the agreement, Corcentric will purchase vehicles and related assets (e.g., charging assets) directly from Nikola to offer Nikola customers a bundled lease that provides Nikola trucks and related equipment, as well as fuel and maintenance, in a single agreement.

We believe this partnership will allow Nikola to reach more customers by offering solutions to those who otherwise may not have access to financing options," said Nikola Chief Financial Officer, Kim Brady. "The agreement will provide Corcentric a launching point to expand its offerings into the electric vehicle space. Together we expect to provide funding resources, multiple options to tailor leases to customer needs, and best-in-class customer care for fleet customers and owner/operators."

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently said that in the fourth quarter, we achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles. In 2021, we delivered over 936,000 vehicles. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great year.

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q4 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

