Landmark All-Boomcoin (BMC) Deal Positions PhotonAI as a First-Mover in the Trillion-Dollar African AI Market

LONDON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonAI, Africa's pioneering AI infrastructure and foundational model company, today announced the acquisition of Multiven, a global cybersecurity and cyberdefence leader, in a $2.2 billion all-digital asset transaction denominated in Boomcoin (BMC). This milestone deal establishes PhotonAI as the first AI company globally to integrate military-grade cyber defence across its entire AI stack, from decentralised data centres to LLM inference pipelines, delivering sovereign, secure, and scalable AI infrastructure for the continent and beyond.

Founded in Palo Alto, California in 2005, Multiven has spent two decades protecting the world's most mission-critical infrastructure including military and law enforcement agencies, global fortune 500 corporations such as AT&T, Barclays Bank, ABInbev, IKEA, CapGemini, Thales, Dassault Systems, Orange and many more - from zero-day threats and state-sponsored attacks. Its proprietary threat intelligence platform and defensive systems - which have maintained an unbroken 20-year record of zero client breaches - will now be embedded directly into PhotonAI's operations, making security a foundational layer of Africa's AI future.

"AI without cyberdefence is exposure," said Peter Alfred-Adekeye, Founder of PhotonAI. "With Multiven, PhotonAI becomes both the builder and the guardian of Africa's AI future—securing it end-to-end for the age of intelligent economies, digital governance, and data sovereignty."

Positioning for Africa's $3 Trillion AI Opportunity

Africa's AI market is projected to generate over $3 trillion in economic value by 2030, PhotonAI is uniquely positioned to meet the surging demand for sovereign AI compute, cyber protection, and localised large language models. Despite strong fundamentals, mobile-first adoption, youthful demographics, and rising policy momentum, Africa still lacks critical AI infrastructure and PhotonAI aims to fill that void.

Strategic Highlights of the Acquisition:

Embedded cyberdefence at scale , securing all layers of PhotonAI's infrastructure.

, securing all layers of PhotonAI's infrastructure. Real-time threat intelligence against AI-targeted exploits, model poisoning, and cyber warfare.

against AI-targeted exploits, model poisoning, and cyber warfare. AI Cyberdefence-as-a-Service (AICaaS) offered to external AI platforms globally.

offered to external AI platforms globally. Flexible billing in local currencies or Boomcoin (BMC) for frictionless adoption.

"This isn't just an acquisition—it's a cyberdefence doctrine for the AI century," added Alfred-Adekeye. "The Internet is the distribution layer for AI, and securing it is precisely what Multiven was engineered to do. This integration fortifies PhotonAI's infrastructure while ensuring end-to-end token integrity —to and from large language models to endpoints around the world."

The acquisition is financed through a $2.5 billion structured loan facility issued entirely in Boomcoin by Boom Group Holdings Ltd—marking it one of the largest digital-asset debt financings in history.

About PhotonAI

Photon AI Ltd (PhotonAI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Boom Technologies Ltd, is Africa's leading sovereign AI infrastructure company. It builds decentralised, renewable-powered data centres and multilingual foundational models tailored to the continent's unique languages, values, and digital priorities. To learn more, please visit https://photonAI.ai or https://pan-african.ai

About Multiven

Multiven is a global cybersecurity company founded in Silicon Valley, specializing in AI-era threat intelligence, network defence, and zero-trust systems. Its mission is to secure the world's digital infrastructure—from cloud to edge—against state-sponsored attacks and cyber vulnerabilities. To learn more, please visit https://multiven.com

About Boomcoin (BMC)

Boomcoin is the native utility and reserve asset of the Boom ecosystem—powering decentralised finance, sovereign AI, and secure digital infrastructure across emerging markets. With a permanently capped supply of 2 billion BMC, it has grown from $0.01 in 2018 to $63 today, with infrastructure-backed utility across AI, energy, cybersecurity, and digital commerce. Analysts see BMC as a potential reserve-grade digital asset, with long-term upside toward $10,000 per unit. To learn more, please visit https://boom.market