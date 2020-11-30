PHNIX: Commercial Heat Pump Projects to Deliver Higher ROI in Heating & Hot Water

7 units new 250S water source heat pumps (heating capacity 470kW) will be operated for district heating application in Siauliai city, Lithuania in 2021.

Project 2

4 units 500S WSHP (heating capacity 516kW) operated in one luxury hotel for a higher demand hot water in Vietnam last year. They have been operating with the existing water chillers for air conditioning meanwhile constantly providing at least 65℃ sanitary hot water to kill legionella.

Project 3

4 units 500S WSHP (516kw) operated in TOYOTA plant in Bangaluru India since 2018.

6 units 250S WSHP (384kw) operated in NISSAN plant in Chennai India since 2018.

3 units 250S WSHP operated in wastewater treatment plant in Singapore & 1 unit 500S WSHP operated in Japan last year.

Water source heat pump not only provide stable high temperature hot water but also free cool water or air that has proved to be high in ROI.

"With hot water temperature from 55 to 80 ℃ as well as space cooling, water source heat pump is very versatile in application, high in COP, flexible in installation, which makes it doubtlessly the most well received energy saving solution for commercial and industrial occasions," said Troy Wang, Commercial heat pump sales director from PHNIX overseas center.

Application

Water source heat pump can be widely applied in Hospital, Pharmacy industry, Boilers replacement, Dairy equipment sterilization, Automotive industry, Pre-heating with boilers, Food industry, Meat & Beverage plants, Chemical plant etc.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX specializes in R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. More than 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, Australia and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and heat pump products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

