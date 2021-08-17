PHNIX Broadens The Model Range Of HeatMax Series Heat Pump Water Chiller To 250kW Large Capacity

HeatMax series heat pump water chiller can produce high temperature outlet water and simultaneously performs free cooling. The double effects that it brings use the same amount of energy but provide both hot water and free cool air which creates great commercial values. With 50Hz and 60 Hz global applicable power supply and large 250kW heating capacity, HeatMax series vastly expands its use in commercial and industrial occasions. It can and will contribute significantly to achieving more efficient water heating, shortening the payback period for business owners and helping to combat global warming.

"The route to decarbonization also hugely depends on continued advancements in energy efficiency, the new model can deliver higher water heating efficiency," said Troy, director of PHNIX overseas commercial water heating division.

The new model of HeatMax series comes with many highlights.

Various Applications

It can work with existing water chillers for hot water & cooling or work with existing cooling tower for factory process cooling & hot water.

Higher ROI

Low cost water heating plus free cooling air, flexible installation and combination with existing solution equals to high ROI in the long run.

More Reliable

Durable and reliable of itself, the unit can run stably all year around without being affected by ambient temperature.

Compact Design & Flexible installation

The multi-connected heat exchanger design makes it so compact to adjust to various installation location.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Over 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1594706/Project_Of_PHNIX_HeatMax_Series_Heat_Pump_Water_Chiller.jpg

SOURCE PHNIX ECO-ENERGY SOLUTION