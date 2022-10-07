Philippine Brand Tanduay Partners with Kreyenhop & Kluge, Brings Its Most-Awarded Rums to Germany

BERLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Philippine rum producer Tanduay has now entered the German market after signing a partnership with Kreyenhop & Kluge, a leading distributor of international products in Germany.

Tanduay President and COO Lucio Tan III said that Tanduay has been looking forward to expand to Germany, which is known for being one of the top beer producers and consumers in the world.

Tanduay's award-winning rums are now available in Germany. (From left) These premium rums include Especia, Tanduay Double Rum, Tanduay Asian Rum Gold, and Tanduay Asian Rum Silver. In Europe, Tanduay rums are also available in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

"We are excited to be a part of the German market and bring our Philippine-made products there, particularly our Asian Rum Gold and Silver. They are two of our best rums and have won in international wines and spirits competitions," Tan shared.

Tanduay's rums will complete Kreyenhop & Kluge's portfolio, according to Daniel Gärtner, Category Manager, Beverages, Kreyenhop & Kluge GmbH & Co. KG.

"Next to our strong and high quality beverage brands like Singha beer, Choya, Kweichow Moutai or our range of Japanese whiskeys and gins, Tanduay will complete our portfolio, as a super premium rum was still missing," he said.

Bringing the Flavors of the Islands to Germany

Aged for seven years in bourbon barrels, Tanduay Asian Rum Gold is made from heritage sugarcane from the islands of the Philippine's sugar region. Its taste is a good balance of alcohol leaves and sweetness, with expressive flavors of vanilla and woody notes and a body that is mellow, smooth, and dry.

Tanduay Asian Rum Gold is the recipient of awards from the International Review of Spirits, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Monde Selection, and the Madrid International Rum Conference, among others.

Tanduay Asian Rum Silver, meanwhile, is aged for five years in bourbon barrels. Its taste is a harmony of cream soda with flavors of citrus fruits, and has crisp, fruity and light body.

Like the Tanduay Asian Rum Gold, it is made from quality heritage sugarcane and has received several awards, including those from International Taste and Quality Institute, San Diego Spirits Festival International Spirits Competition, and the USA Spirits Ratings competition, to mention a few.

Gärtner shared that Kreyenhop & Kluge is "very proud to distribute Tanduay in Germany."

"As the world's number one selling rum, we see high potential to establish Tanduay in Germany. Kreyenhop & Kluge is always looking for authentic and big Asian brands to bring to Germany," he said.

Tanduay's Global Expansion

Kyle Tan, Tanduay Executive Vice President and head of the company's international expansion, shared that Tanduay is also proud to be part of the Kreyenhop & Kluge portfolio.

"Tanduay has been in the rum business for more than 100 years and continues to be one of the world's leading rum brands because of the hard work that we put in -- from choosing quality ingredients to superior distilling and aging processes, from marketing to research and innovation. There's always a sense of pride when bring all these to other countries," he said.

For four consecutive years, Tanduay was also recognized as the World's Number 1 Rum in terms of sales by Drinks International Magazine. In 2017, Tanduay embarked on an aggressive expansion plan that continues to this day. It is now being sold in several countries. In Europe, apart from Germany, Tanduay rums are also available in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

