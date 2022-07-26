Phil Jones Joins QA Executive Team to Lead Next Phase of Growth

In a world where digital and tech needs are rapidly changing, creating ever-wider skills gaps, upskilling and reskilling is now a top priority for many businesses. Active management and development of in-house skills is proven to help maximise productivity, which is critical to growth. QA offers a full suite of solutions to enterprise businesses to help plan and manage their future talent pipeline.

Phil's appointment follows a distinguished enterprise sales career across strategy, execution and operations at leading technology organisations including Taleo, Oracle and most recently Workday. He will lead on supporting the needs of enterprise businesses through QA's innovative solutions and approach to workplace training. This includes market-leading digital apprenticeships and learning programmes, short-course skills bootcamps and Total Learning™, a new truly blended learning method developed in response to changing business and individual needs as a result of the pandemic.

Phil Jones commented, "Skills development and learning is a brilliant sector that's close to my heart. Demand for tech and digital skills is sky high and there just isn't enough ready talent to hire your way out of a skills deficit. Solving your skills challenges in a sustainable and impactful way is ever more critical. QA's passion for this is infectious and I can't wait to support that mission."

Paul Geddes, CEO at QA said, "Phil's appointment follows a record year for QA, and is the fruition of a long-planned move to further our huge ambitions to effectively solve skills challenges faced by enterprise businesses – identifying their digital and tech skills gaps, supporting sustainable and diverse hiring strategies and ensuring training genuinely delivers benefit for both their business and the wider economy.

"Stuart Martin has been a critical part of this plan, working tirelessly over the past two decades to ensure QA's growth. His encouragement and support as he retires from QA puts us in a fantastic place to build on his successes."

Phil will join QA on 1 September 2022.

Notes for Editors:

About QA

QA is a world-leading provider of digital and tech skills, enabling organisations and learners to be winners in the digital revolution. With 3000 employees globally, it helps clients build in-demand tech skills through a comprehensive range of training and talent solutions that blend the best of live and self-paced digital training - including training courses, reskilling bootcamps, tech apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships. It also offers over 150 undergraduate and masters' programmes in conjunction with its university partners.

QA's Cloud Academy platform allows clients' tech teams to train at scale across a range of the most sought-after skills while its Circus Street platform provides similar, leading capability for clients' marketing and commercial teams.

QA serves more than 80% of the FTSE 100, many parts of government and the public sector, and is one of Microsoft's largest learning partners globally. QA live trained more than 280,000 people last year, with hundreds of thousands more on our global self-paced digital learning platforms.

QA is owned by CVC Capital Partners. Established in 1981, CVC is a world leader in private equity and credit with $114.8 billion of assets under management.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1865827/Phil_Jones_QA.jpg

SOURCE QA