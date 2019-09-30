PharmaVentures Strengthens Its Global Reach with the Establishment of an International Advisory Board

OXFORD, England, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce the establishment of a new International Advisory Board, comprised of pharmaceutical, medical, transactional and investment banking experts from around the world. In addition to maximising the benefits for our clients worldwide, this Advisory Board will strengthen its connection with the heart of the global healthcare network.

Dr Fintan Walton, Founder and CEO of PharmaVentures, who will chair the Board said: "Our business is global and with that we need to ensure our clients can benefit from our extensive networks at all functional levels within our organisation. The International Advisory Board will be an enormous benefit to our clients."

Additional members covering parts of the Far East, Asia and North America will be announced later.

In addition to Fintan Walton, Chairman & CEO, PharmaVentures, the current members of PharmaVentures' International Advisory Board include:

Aki von Roy, based in Auckland, New Zealand, is the former European president of Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he was responsible for US$ 2.2 billion in sales, more than 7,500 employees and some 40 subsidiaries. Aki has over 30 years' experience in big pharma and 16 years in biotech and has been involved in over 18 start-up or merger ventures as chairman, director and investor.

Paul MacLeman, based in Melbourne, Australia, brings over 25 years' board and executive experience across the life science, agricultural and not-for-profit sectors. His experience ranges from strategy formulation to capital raising, business development, technology commercialisation and sales & marketing. During his working life Paul has been responsible for launching a variety of products in Australia, Asia and the US. He has also founded life sciences start-ups and worked in investment banking.

Sue MacLeman, based in Melbourne, Australia, has more than 30 years' experience as a pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology executive having held senior roles in corporate, medical, commercial and business development. Sue has also served as CEO and Board member of several ASX and NASDAQ listed companies and is currently Chair of Australia's Industry Growth Centre for the sector MTPConnect (MTPII-GC Ltd).

Christopher Berry, based in Paris, France, worked on R&D Transactions within Sanofi R&D, where he was responsible for building research collaborations (ranging from material transfer agreements through to multi-scaffold drug discovery deals) in the areas of anti-infectives, biologics, and regenerative medicine. He has had over 14 years' experience in research alliance building and alliance management.

Morten Faester, based in Copenhagen, Denmark, brings over 20 years' experience as a Business Development Director with both large and specialty pharmaceutical companies such as Nycomed-Takeda, AstraZeneca and Grünenthal. Morten has a strong track-record of partnering and deal-making in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical technology industries.

ABOUT PHARMAVENTURES

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm; a world leader in partnering, pharma M&A deals and strategic alliances. With an unrivalled bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes PharmaVentures uniquely placed to support healthcare businesses in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning. PharmaVentures is well-known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partner or buyer interest.

