PFMA Releases Its New Top Ten Pets Chart 2019

Key Pet Population Data:

12 million households (40% of UK households) have a pet

Dog ownership is highest among 45-54 year olds at 30% and falls to 23% among Gen Z and 22% for Millennials[ii]

Cat ownership is also highest among 45-54 year olds at 21% with the younger groups 15% and 17% respectively

Michael Bellingham, Chief Executive of PFMA and Trustee of National Pet Month, comments: "A recent government survey found 77 percent of people sometimes feel lonely and sadly those aged 16 to 34 were more affected than those aged over 50[iii]. Whatever your age, pets are good for you in so many ways; providing companionship, helping to reduce stress levels and instilling a sense of calm. Pets also give owners a reason to stay active and interact with others, giving a sense of purpose and boosting self-worth."

Tanya Michelsen, Associate Director and Head of Brand Research at YouthSight, a youth agency that specialises in understanding Gen Z and Millennials explains: "Today, we are all looking for different ways to relieve stress and make our lives happier and more relaxing. In fact, 62% of 16-24 years olds tell us they regularly do as little as possible in their free time[iv]."

Tanya concludes: "For Millennials, who are increasingly having children later in life, a pet is the perfect companion. They provide an everyday routine, non-judgemental company and give owners a reason to exercise and have fun. They provide stability in a fast paced, ever changing world."

