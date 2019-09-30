Peter Dimulkas is Appointed Vice President, Marketing at Citycon

HELSINKI, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has appointed Peter Dimulkas as Vice President, Marketing, who will lead the development of marketing for the company's 38 shopping centres in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Estonia.

Peter Dimulkas has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and sales in leading, global roles. Among other things, he has successfully developed and implemented commercial strategies for several well-known brands such as Coca Cola, Absolut Vodka and Electrolux.

"New consumer preferences and behaviours place new demands on customer experiences in shopping centres. Peter's qualifications within marketing are impressive and an important addition to our strategy, that is to develop our centres as urban meeting places which offer a variety of services and experiences that go beyond traditional shopping, says Henrica Ginström, Chief Operation Officer at Citycon.

"With 170 million visitors a year, Citycon's urban shopping centres are attractive locations for retailers to reach new customers and build relationships. We have many possibilities to improve the engagement with these visitors throughout the customer journey. I look forward to shaping the company's marketing strategy and contribute to a stronger customer experience which further strengthens the centres' attractiveness", says Peter Dimulkas.

Peter Dimulkas assumed the position in September and is situated at Citycon's office in Stockholm. He is also a member of the company's extended management committee.

Further information:

Henrica Ginström, Chief Operating Officer

Phone +358-50-554-4296

henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com

Peter Dimulkas, Vice President, Marketing

Phone +46-8-562-532-24

peter.dimulkas@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

