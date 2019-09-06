Pet Wearable Market Worth $1,718 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pet Wearable Market by Component (GPS Chips, RFID Chips, Sensors, Wi-Fi, Cellular, Bluetooth Chips, Processors, Memory, Displays, Batteries), Product (Smart Collars, Smart Cameras, Smart Harnesses), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Pet Wearable Market is expected to grow from USD 703 million in 2019 to USD 1,718 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.6%. The growth of the pet wearable market can be attributed to the increasing concerns toward pet health and wellbeing, and rising pet population and pet humanization, and growing expenditure on pets due to high disposal income. Moreover, rapid advancements in WAN and LPWAN technologies and exponential demand for pet wearables from developing countries in APAC is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the pet wearable market players.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=51308545

Cellular to register the highest CAGR in the overall market during the forecast period

In the pet wearable market, pet tracking and geofencing are the major use cases. Cellular technology can be ideal for pet wearable applications such as location tracking with the help of GPS pet trackers that require operation over long distances. Cellular chips enable pet owners to pinpoints their pet's exact location 24/7. These devices can play a vital role in finding stolen or lost pets and provide owners updates about their whereabouts on their smartphones.

Smart Collar to hold the largest size of pet wearable market during the forecast period

Smart collar accounted for the majority of the global pet wearable market revenue. Smart collars combined with other technologies and components such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and provides insights into pet such as their location, training activity, and more. This collar allows for tracking a pet's location using GPS technology, and monitor, track & receive information and alerts about the pet's health status and activities.

The rate of employment is increasing steadily around the world, and due to hectic lifestyle and long working hours, pet owners' demand for smart-connected collars that enable them to connect with their pets from their workplace is rapidly increasing. Moreover, high demand and rising adoption for smart collars can be attributed to their features which maintain an accurate location history and help trigger smartphone notifications.

Pet Wearable in North America to hold the largest size of pet wearable market in coming years

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the global pet wearable market. It is a major hub and an early adopter of new technologies. The increasing trend of pet adoption and humanization, growing disposable income, and rising per capita expenditure on animal healthcare are the factors driving the growth of the pet wearable market in this region. Moreover, North America is home to prominent pet wearable players, such as Whistle Labs, FitBark, and Garmin.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pet Wearable Market"

33 – Tables

21 – Figures

93 – Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=51308545

Major players in the pet wearable market covered in this report are Whistle Labs (US), PetPace (US), Garmin (US), FitBark (US), Tractive (Austria), Link AKC (US), Motorola (US), Num'Axes /EYENIMAL (France), KYON (Greece), Scollar (US), GoPro (US), and Felcana (UK).

Please Explore Relevant Report:

Livestock Monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), Species (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine), Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding, Breeding, Behaviour Monitoring & Control), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pet-wearable-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pet-wearable.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets