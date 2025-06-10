MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Urban Air Mobility Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Urban Air Mobility Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights ARC Aero Systems, Urban Aeronautics, Ascendance Flight Technologies, and AIR VEV Ltd., among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the Urban Air Mobility Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Urban Air Mobility Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Arc Aero Systems, a UK-based technology company, specializes in the development of advanced civil aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities, aiming to revolutionize urban air mobility (UAM). Committed to creating sustainable and efficient air transportation for urban and regional areas, the company offers a range of innovative aircraft, including the Pegasus, Linx P3, and Linx P9. Arc Aero Systems is driven by a mission to minimize the environmental footprint of air travel through hybrid propulsion technologies.

a UK-based technology company, specializes in the development of advanced civil aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities, aiming to revolutionize urban air mobility (UAM). Committed to creating sustainable and efficient air transportation for urban and regional areas, the company offers a range of innovative aircraft, including the Pegasus, Linx P3, and Linx P9. Arc Aero Systems is driven by a mission to minimize the environmental footprint of air travel through hybrid propulsion technologies. Urban Aeronautics envisions transforming urban mobility through the application of cutting-edge aerospace technologies to develop vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft tailored for complex city environments. By offering a practical and efficient alternative to conventional transportation, the company seeks to redefine how people and critical services move within urban areas. Urban Aeronautics also operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tactical Robotics, which leads the development of the Cormorant project. This autonomous VTOL aircraft is designed for combat cargo delivery and medical evacuation missions, sharing technological commonalities with the CityHawk. Together, these innovations reflect the company's commitment to revolutionizing urban transport and emergency response with safe, sustainable, and advanced VTOL solutions.

envisions transforming urban mobility through the application of cutting-edge aerospace technologies to develop vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft tailored for complex city environments. By offering a practical and efficient alternative to conventional transportation, the company seeks to redefine how people and critical services move within urban areas. Urban Aeronautics also operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tactical Robotics, which leads the development of the Cormorant project. This autonomous VTOL aircraft is designed for combat cargo delivery and medical evacuation missions, sharing technological commonalities with the CityHawk. Together, these innovations reflect the company's commitment to revolutionizing urban transport and emergency response with safe, sustainable, and advanced VTOL solutions. Ascendance Flight Technologies is committed to advancing sustainable aviation through the development of hybrid-electric propulsion systems. The company's flagship aircraft, the Atea, is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicle designed as a cleaner, quieter, and more efficient alternative to conventional helicopters. Central to Atea's performance is Ascendance's proprietary Sterna hybrid-electric propulsion system, which significantly reduces noise and emissions while extending operational range and efficiency. The company operates across two primary business areas: Aircraft Manufacturing and Propulsion Technology. In aircraft manufacturing, the Atea stands out as a versatile and eco-friendly VTOL aircraft tailored for urban mobility and short regional travel, offering a quieter and safer transport option well-suited to dense urban settings.

To explore the full quadrant report and see how companies are positioned in the Urban Air Mobility Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025,

Visit: https://www.360quadrants.com/aerospace/urban-air-mobility-startups

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 100 companies, of which the top 11 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Urban Air Mobility Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Solution (Infrastructure and platform), Platform architecture (Rotary-wing, fixed-wing hybrid, and fixed-wing), and Mobility Type (Air taxis, air shuttles & air metro, personal air vehicles, cargo air vehicles, and air ambulances & medical emergency vehicles), Mode of Operation (Piloted and autonomous) and Range(intercity (>100 km) and intracity (<100 km)).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

Download Free Sample @ https://www.360quadrants.com/aerospace/urban-air-mobility-startups

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields such as –

Drone Detection Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, and

Drone Communication Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Ms. Sipti Banga,

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sipti.banga@marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg