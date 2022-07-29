Personal Protective Equipment Market to Witness Lucrative Growth Opportunities totaling over US$ 96.4 Billion Revenue by 2032 With Rising Focus Towards Workers Safety | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market for personal protective equipment owing to rapid industrialization. The personal protective equipment market in North America is expected to be driven by increasing urbanization, expanding construction activities, and stringent government regulations

NEWARK, Del., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personal protective equipment market is projected to reach around US$ 55.6 Billion in 2022. The sales of the personal protective equipment market are anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of around 6.3% between 2022 and 2032, totaling over US$ 96.4 Billion by 2032. A rising focus on improving worker's safety across various industries is propelling sales of the personal protective equipment market.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is a bunch of safety products that include helmets, protective clothing, goggles, gloves, face shields, masks, etc. These products are designed in such a way that they efficiently protect the wearer's body from any injury or infection at the workplace. The demand for personal protective equipment has surged due to rising awareness of workplace safety across diverse industries.

There has been witnessed a substantial rise in the number of workplace incidents over the last few decades all over the world which led to the surge in the personal protective equipment market. Owing to rapid industrialization and frequent outbreaks at workplaces have led to the strengthening of the safety of workers in several industries.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1060

Key Takeaways

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), an estimated 2.3 million people around the world succumb to work-related accidents or diseases every year. Since this number has been increasing drastically, governments realized an urgent need for personal protective equipment resulting in its higher sales.

People working in hazardous environments are more likely to catch infections and injuries. Due to this, they need proper protective equipment in order to reduce exposure to hazards. This is one of the major factors resulting in growing sales of personal protective equipment in the global market.

The personal protective equipment protects workers from all the hazardous chemicals, radiations, currents, biohazards and heat that makes the PPE an item of necessary clothing to wear. Backed by these factors, surging sales can be seen in the personal protective equipment market during the forecast period.

Implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to improving the safety of workers will continue to generate growth prospects for the personal protective equipment market in the future.

Due to increased safety awareness, key market players in the personal protective equipment market are vigorously investing in research and development activities to have an edge in the market.

North America is projected to lead the personal protective equipment market owing to the strict government regulations regarding workers' safety and technological advancements in the healthcare sector.

Competitive Landscape

3M Company, Rahman Group, Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd., Golden Chang, JSP Limited, Interspiro, Honeywell Life Safety, Gateway Safety Inc., Ansell Healthcare Products LCC, Wells Lamont Industry Group, Avon Rubber p.i.c., JAL Group, COFRA Holding AG, Avon-ISI, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Eurodress GmbH, Jallatte Group, Berkina NV, Z and V Group are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

These market players are constantly upgrading their product portfolios. They are using innovative materials that could significantly enhance the safety of workers in diverse industries. Besides this, they are partnering with end-use industries such as healthcare and oil & gas for supplying a wide range of personal protective equipment.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-1060

More Insights into the Personal Protective Equipment Market

According to FMI analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the personal protective equipment market owing to the presence of regulatory organizations like OSHA, rising awareness about personal safety, the rapid growth of the healthcare industry and advancements in technologies.

Huge adoption of personal protective equipment can be seen in developed nations such as the United States due to stringent regulatory policies and an increase in the number of workplace fatalities.

It is increasingly becoming mandatory for workers to wear personal protective equipment in hazardous working setups. The majority of end-user industries are encouraging workers to stay protected when working under dangerous circumstances.

Key market players in North America are constantly innovating by developing highly resistant personal protective equipment from biodegradable and recyclable materials. This will help them to eliminate the risk of environmental pollution.

Owing to increasing investments in oil & gas and petrochemicals industries will create growth opportunities for the market players in North America during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is seen as a lucrative market for personal protective equipment owing to rapid industrialization, low penetration of automation, favorable government support and availability of raw materials and personal protective products at cheaper costs.

China is emerging as the fastest growing region along with a major producer, user and exporter of personal protective equipment. The country has a well-established base of end-user industries like chemicals, automotive, oil & gas, etc. which continues to bolster sales in the personal protective equipment market.

Request for Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1060

Key Segments Profiled in the Personal Protective Equipment Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Head Protection

Eye and Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Hand and Arm Protection

Fall Protection

Protective Clothing

Professional Footwear

Foot & Leg Protection

Respiratory Protection

By End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Food Manufacturing

Construction

Petrochemicals

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Firefighting

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

About FMI- Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the material industry. This elaborate coverage extends from revenue forecast, volume forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends and pricing analysis. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for industrial manufacturers' channel partners and government bodies.

Request a Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-1060

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

4. Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022-2032

5. Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product Type

TOC continued..!

Have a Look at Industrial Automation Domain Related Research Reports:

Compact Construction Equipment Market Size - The global compact construction equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022-2032.

Compact Power Equipment Rental Market Growth - Compact power equipment includes all tools required for lighter construction jobs. The equipment is small in size and used in developing products with more ease and convenience. These compact power tools are of several types, such as engine-driven power tools, electric power tools and pneumatic power tools.

Protective Goggles Market Share - Protective eye goggles market was enjoying a steady run until coronavirus struck. Strict regulations mandated by government and international bodies made the use of protective goggles compulsory across certain industries.

Vision Guided Robots Market Trends - The global vision guided robots market is projected to secure a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, and attain a value of US$ 27,238.3 million by 2032. The current valuation of the market stands at US$ 12,810.0 million in 2022.

Seam Welding Machine Market Sales - The demand for seam welding machine is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2032. The global seam welding machine market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1,415.6 Mn in 2022 and is projected to surpass US$ 2,055.5 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/personal-protective-equipment-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights