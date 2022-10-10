Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $131.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 131.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global personal protective equipment market is significantly driven by increasing spending on worker safety and protective products coupled with rising awareness about the stringent safety rules and regulations.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The chemical defending protective clothing was the leading protective clothing segment in 2021 on account of the widespread use in chemical and petrochemical industries and stringent rules and regulations.

The head protection equipment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% on account of increasing demand in industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, etc. to protect from head injuries.

Europe held a significant PPE market share in 2021, accounting for 30.6% of global revenue owing to an increasing rate of occupational injuries coupled with growth requirement for highly effective wear & tear resistance in the oil & gas and automotive industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period owing to increased health consciousness and product awareness facilitated by the COVID-19 outbreak and expansion of the market players in the region.

is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period owing to increased health consciousness and product awareness facilitated by the COVID-19 outbreak and expansion of the market players in the region. Key players are focusing on product development to expand the portfolio and drive revenue generation. For instance, in September 2021 , Radians Inc. launched a safety helmet called Titanium, expanding its existing head protection line.

Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of the personal protective equipment market. The market was is significantly attributed to the high demand for protective equipment to protect against COVID-19 infection in 2020. Over the forecast period, market growth is expected to witness steady growth attributed to the increasing use in various industries.

The increasing awareness among industry participants regarding the importance of worker safety and security at workplaces on account of the stringent regulations and high costs associated with workplace hazards is anticipated to drive market growth. Particularly, rising awareness and new rules and regulations in Asia Pacific are likely to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

The increasing rate of fatalities at the workplace has imposed workers to use personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of the individuals. Furthermore, the increasing number of the blue-collar workforce across numerous R&D establishments and production factories is expected to fuel PPE demand over the forecast period.

Government regulations compel the use of protective equipment for workers in end-use industries such as oil and gas, mining, and construction. Work safety regulations play a major role in driving the personal protective equipment market. Mandated policies by agencies for companies to maintain worker safety in industries are anticipated to drive demand for personal protective equipment.

Companies such as DuPont and 3M are undertaking expansion strategies to strengthen their product portfolio and market share. In May 2022, 3M announced expanding production for personal protective equipment such as respiratory and hearing protection products. This expansion will allow 3M to increase investment to meet the unmatched demand for PPE.

Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global personal protective equipment market based on product, end-use, and region:

Personal Protective Equipment Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Head Protection

Eye Protection

Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Heat & flame protection



Chemical defending



Clean room clothing



Mechanical protective clothing



Limited general use



Others

Respiratory Protection

Air-purifying respirator



Supplied air respirators

Protective Footwear

Leather



Rubber



PVC



Polyurethane



Others

Fall Protection

Soft Goods



Hard Goods



Others

Hand Protection

Disposable



Durable

Others

Personal Protective Equipment Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Transportation

Mining

Others

Personal Protective Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Russia



Spain



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Thailand



Malaysia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in Personal Protective Equipment Market

Honeywell International Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

DuPont

3M

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber plc

COFRA S.r.l.

FallTech

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Lindstrom Group

Mallcom ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Radians, Inc.

Polison Corp.

Delta Plus Group

