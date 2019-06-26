Persistent Acquires youperience™, Bringing it Together With PARX to Create Europe's Leading Boutique Salesforce Partner

SANTA CLARA, California, PUNE, India, ZURICH, ERDING and HAMBURG, Germany, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced the acquisition of European Salesforce consulting partner youperience™. Together with previously acquired Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner PARX, the professionals from these two boutique Salesforce shops combined with Persistent's existing Salesforce experts will further strengthen the company's ability to provide exceptional Salesforce outcomes to its global customers.

With a combined 170 employees in four countries (Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France), the integration of these two renowned boutique partners creates an important European player in the fast-growing Salesforce partner ecosystem, providing wide-ranging and long-standing expertise in Salesforce cross-cloud projects. youperience™ is a young and highly dynamic Salesforce partner with outstanding expertise in the Marketing Cloud, complementing the Salesforce professionals at PARX who deliver strong offerings in the full range of Salesforce services.

Steffen Drillich, CEO and founder of youperience™

"Joining Persistent and PARX creates exciting new opportunities for us. youperience™ has grown very rapidly and now we are in a position to accelerate this growth further. We will improve our capabilities and performance in terms of delivery and have access to new markets with locally available experts. We are delighted to join up with Persistent and PARX, who share our values, to have a huge impact on the European Salesforce market."

Chris O'Connor, CEO of Persistent Systems

"The acquisition of youperience™ strengthens our global strategic Salesforce practice in Europe, a very important growth market for us. With more than 1,000 Salesforce professionals, we are a global Salesforce boutique partner with scale, offering customers both business-focused consulting and excellent technical solutions. The combined expertise of our PARX and youperience™ team will help drive our success in Europe."

