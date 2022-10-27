Performance in People take home gold at the UK Customer Experience Awards

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance in People (PiP) and their proprietary methodology The Behavioural Measurement Score® (bms®) has been awarded the UK's best Customer Experience Measurement at the annual Customer Experience Awards 2022. The annual ceremony celebrates customer experience, innovation, and excellence, attended by some of the UK's biggest brands and over 600 industry experts.

It's no surprise that an enhanced customer experience will not only increase our propensity to buy, but also to return, and maybe even become a brand advocate.

Performance in people receiving CXA award (PRNewsfoto/Performance in People)

Performance in People is a leading customer insights specialist organisation utilising video, telephone, and report-based mystery shopping mediums. Working with some of the UKs biggest brands across the wider retail sector, their clients include Audi, EE, Halfords and Travis Perkins to name a few.

Traditionally, quality assurance and mystery shopping has focused on process performance, where strong results can be achieved by ticking the appropriate 'process boxes' despite bland customer interactions which can result in a lost sale. Performance in People realised they were measuring the 'what' (process) but missing the measurement of 'how' these processes were being delivered… that's when bms® was born!

bms® measures 6 key behaviours in a face-to-face environment and 4 key behaviours in a telephone/ contact centre environment. Mike Dalloz, Performance in People CEO, said 'These behaviours have significantly changed the way our clients operate, importance is now also focussed upon the behaviours exhibited by their staff members and not just the process element" he goes on to explain "organisations have also identified a direct correlation between an improvement in bms® and traditional CSS and NPS results, with an uplift in customer satisfaction and propensity to buy."

Customer facing organisations across the retail, automotive, financial and hospitality sectors that are looking to 'up' their CX game, are encouraged to find out more by visiting Performance in People's website https://www.performanceinpeople.co.uk/behavioural-measurement-score-bms

About Performance in People

Performance in People was established in 2000 and has organically grown to become the largest UK mystery shopping company with over 90 head office staff and more than 35,000 field-based operatives, providing services to some of the world's leading brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931479/PiP_CXA_Award.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931480/PiP_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Performance in People