PerfectSwell® Richmond Underway in Virginia

"The LAKE is more than just a new development. Our vision is to create a unique destination that will cultivate greater connections and shared experiences with surfing being a key component," said Brett Burkhart, Co-Founder and Vision Leader with Flatwater Companies . "By partnering with AWM to create PerfectSwell® Richmond, we can offer recreational surf for beginners as well as a world class surfing for elite athletes. PerfectSwell® Richmond will be a global surf destination."

"We're extremely pleased to add The Lake to a quickly growing list of PerfectSwell® surf destinations. Having recently announced PerfectSwell® Surf Stadium Japan, scheduled to open June 2020, our vision for a global network of high performance surf pools is materializing," said Mike Lopez, AWM Senior Vice President responsible for Global Strategy. "PerfectSwell® Richmond, with its grand vision, adds a key location to our expanding network."

About The Lake

Located a 3400 Genito Road in the Richmond, VA region, The LAKE is a new mixed-used community that creates spaces where we share epic experiences and feel more connected to those around us. A world-class destination, The LAKE will include entertainment, recreational, office, hospitality, and residential components. The community will host over 200 events annually and is home to PerfectSwell® Richmond, a world class surf park. Learn more about The Lake at www.lakeadventures.com

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines is the leading wave technology company producing authentic surf experiences. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 3,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe. Visit AmericanWaveMachines.com

