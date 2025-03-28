Perfect Sync to Win: Unlock the Full Power of PCIe 5.0 Graphics with GIGABYTE B760 GEN5 Motherboards

GIGABYTE

28 Mar, 2025

TAIPEI, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, proudly announces the launch of its latest B760 GEN5 series motherboards, bringing PCIe 5.0 support to the best-selling AORUS ELITE, GIGABYTE GAMING, and UD series. These new motherboards are designed to unlock gaming performance, offering smoother gameplay, higher frame rates, and reduced latency. By fully supporting the latest NVIDIA RTX 50 series and AMD Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, the GIGABYTE B760 GEN5 series is the best entry gateway for gamers to experience the latest PCIe 5.0 technology.

Thermal design is one of the key factors when it comes to performance. To ensure optimal thermal efficiency, the AORUS ELITE models are equipped with fully covered heatsinks and M.2 Thermal Guards to maximize system stability under heavy workloads. The GIGABYTE GAMING and UD series are designed with enlarged VRM thermal armor that ensures consistent high-speed performance for gaming and creative tasks.

Moreover, the GIGABYTE B760 GEN5 series motherboards feature DIY-friendly designs, making component swapping much easier. The WIFI EZ-Plug design integrates Wi-Fi antenna plugs into one adapter, relieving users from the troublesome screwing required during installation. Accomplished with PCIe EZ-Latch, making graphics card installation and removal quick and effortless. The M.2 EZ-Latch allows screwless installation and release on the M.2 SSD. Leveraging GIGABYTE's Ultra Durable™ technology, these boards are built with high-quality components and PCIe UD Slot Armor, reinforcing structural integrity for heavy graphics cards.

GIGABYTE PCIe 5.0-supported B760 GEN5 series motherboards will be available in mid-April. For more details, please visit the official product page.

