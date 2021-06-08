Perceptron® Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing the Manufacturing Inspection Process with Its Automated Solution with AccuSite®

"In a cell, AccuSite's architecture can support eight robots with up to ten trackers, which are all connected to deliver maximum flexibility in system design," said Mariano Kimbara, Senior Industry Analyst. "Traditional robotic measurement solutions are limited by robot accuracy, repeatability, and stability. AccuSite eliminates all error from the robot to provide accurate measurements in real-time. It also removes the need for CMM correlation as it continuously provides traceable measurement results in accordance with ISO-10360 standards."

AccuSite is easy to deploy and can achieve system-level accuracy of less than 0.150 mm when combined with a Helix-evo sensor. This metrology-grade accuracy expands the use cases for Perceptron's in-line and near-line measurement and robot guidance applications. Perceptron continues to penetrate other industries where accurate in-line inspection increases productivity by being the most cost-effective way to ensure and improve build quality without removing parts from the manufacturing process to be measured offline.

With the addition of AccuSite to its product portfolio, the company has also extended its automated assembly solutions where robot position is critical to the guidance operation. In one production solution, Perceptron worked closely with a partner to use AccuSite to fine-tune a robot's final location before attaching door hinges to the automotive car body. Adding AccuSite to the assembly process significantly improved the customer's door alignment and fit within the car opening.

"Perceptron has developed one of the industry's fastest and most optimal solutions to address customers' current needs," noted Kimbara. "By supporting multiple applications and continuing to enhance the solution's feature set, Perceptron has future-proofed its business and earned a vital edge in the market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the conversation.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About Perceptron, Inc.

Perceptron, part of the Atlas Copco Group, develops, produces, and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace, and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron's metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan