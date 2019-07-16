Peracetic Acid Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities, 2028 | Key Players: PeroxyChem, Solvay, Evonik, Kemira, & BioSafe Systems: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Peracetic Acid Market is expected to witness significant growth by 2028, exhibiting an incremental CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. The rapid surge in demand for peracetic acid (PAA) is attributed to the increasing use as a sanitizer, disinfectant, and bleaching agent in different end-use industries. Globally, the peracetic acid market is estimated to generate substantial revenue, thus offering numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research & development activities.

Peracetic acid (PAA) has gathered substantial interest among end-use industries due to their capability to offer bacterial inactivation at comparatively lower cost over their counterparts. Increasing adoption of PAA in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and medical industries is expected to new peracetic acid market revenues over the coming years. The PAA exhibits higher oxidation potential in comparison with other disinfectants, thereby PAA is gaining traction in waste-water and water treatment.

Additionally, prolonged use of PAA does not lead to production of halogenated DBPs, thereby characterizing a lower toxicity level in comparison with chlorine. Growing adoption of PAA is also credited to the lack of special risk management plans. These actors are expected to favor industry growth to a certain extent.

Rising approval rate for their use in waste-water management is predicted to accelerate manufacturing activities particularly in North America region. For instance, Solvay S.A., has reached with an agreement to carry out tests with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the U.S. for water treatment applications. The agreement is likely to deal with regular use of PAA and understanding of economic and commercialization aspects of PAA for water treatment applications.

Launch of new projected incorporating technologically advanced equipment for waste-water treatment plants is predicted to pave way for future industry developments. For example, The City of Memphis has allowed PeroxyChem LLC, to start their operations for its peracetic acid (PAA) disinfection system at the city's Maynard C. Stiles Wastewater Facility. Development of a state-of-the-art control system by PeroxyChem LLC, to monitor PAA dosage autonomously, thus carrying out changes in influent water quality parameters has gained a lot of appreciation.

Some of the leading manufacturers of peracetic acid (PAA) include Solvay S.A., Ecolab Inc., PeroxyChem LLC, Evonik Industries, FMC Corp., Airedale Chemical Co., and Diversey Inc.

The global Peracetic Acid market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Peracetic Acid from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Peracetic Acid market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Peracetic Acid including:

PeroxyChem



Solvay



Evonik



Kemira



Enviro Tech Chemical



BioSafe Systems



Biosan



Shepard Bros



Mitsubishi Gas Chemical



Habo



Market split by Type, can be divided into:

5%-15% PAA



Less than 5% PAA



Above 15% PAA



Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Food & Beverages



Water Treatment



Healthcare



Pulp & Paper



Others



· Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into :

: Direct Channel



Distribution Channel



Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

