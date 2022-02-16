Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market worth US$ 4.32 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Company Profiles, Revenue Estimates and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest market research report, the global peptide CDMO (pharmaceutical) market is valued at US$ 2028.60 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 4321.26 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. By region, Asia Pacific dominated the market with a market share of 42.4% in 2021.

Peptides are small protein molecules that contain fewer amino acids compared to proteins. Peptide therapeutics play an essential role in addressing unmet medical needs. Several peptide drugs have reached the market for treating different diseases, including cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, and HIV infection. Peptide CDMO is considered an emerging market due to its excellent peptide therapeutic properties and promising potential for the contract API manufacturing industry.

Factors such as the developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical applications of peptides, rising healthcare expenditures, emerging peptide design technologies, growing usage of peptides for drug development, rising R&D investments for peptide-based therapies, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the use of bioinformatics and systematic biological approaches for peptide designing are predicted to drive the peptide CDMO (pharmaceutical) market during the forecast years. The high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases leads to increased drug demands. Hence, pharmaceutical companies began to opt for peptides and CDMOs services to manage the product manufacturing burden. Peptides are used due to their high specificity, tolerability, and ease of manufacturing, and contract manufacturing services save time and enhance production efficiency. Likely to surge the business growth opportunities for the peptide CDMO (pharmaceutical) market over the projected period.

However, factors such as the expensive CDMOs services and the need for specialized expertise for peptide production are estimated to impede the market development over the estimated timeframe.

Regionally, North America, followed by Europe, is projected to lead the peptide CDMO (pharmaceutical) market during the forecast period (2022-2030), owing to the well-developing CDMOs, availability of peptide synthesis technologies, and the surging demand for peptides and drugs to treat chronic conditions.

Key market players operating in the peptide CDMO (pharmaceutical) market include AmbioPharm, Auspep, Bachem, BCN Peptide, CPC Scientific, CBL- Chemical and Biopharmaceutical Laboratories, ScinoPharm, Olon, Belyntic, Ferring Pharma, Numaferm, Hybio Pharmaceutical, Provepharm life solutions, Enzene Biosciences, Ardena Holding, Stelis Biopharma, Piramal Pharma, Space Peptides PharmaceuticalCreative Peptides, CSBio, Corden Pharma, PolyPeptide, Hybio Pharmaceutical, Peptide Institute, Pepscan, Almac, Chinese Peptide, CreoSalus Inc, Vivitide, Senn Chemicals, Wuxi AppTec, among others.

Key developments in the market:

In January 2022 , CordenPharma collaborated with PeptiSystems, a Swedish-based developer of peptide and oligonucleotide therapeutic process development and manufacturing instruments, to reduce the footprint impact and improve the Process Mass Intensity (PMI) of peptide manufacturing processes.

, CordenPharma collaborated with PeptiSystems, a Swedish-based developer of peptide and oligonucleotide therapeutic process development and manufacturing instruments, to reduce the footprint impact and improve the Process Mass Intensity (PMI) of peptide manufacturing processes. In December 2021 , Pepscan extended its column purification technology with a mid-sized column packer. This technology significantly reduces purification time and provides optimal flexibility when synthesizing peptides.

, Pepscan extended its column purification technology with a mid-sized column packer. This technology significantly reduces purification time and provides optimal flexibility when synthesizing peptides. In September 2021 , CEM Corporation and AmbioPharm, Inc. partnered to produce GMP peptides for the global market. The partnership will involve an exclusive1 use of CEM's large-scale microwave peptide synthesis technology to produce GMP peptides up to multi-kilogram quantities using proprietary scalable reactors. Also, it will enable rapid and efficient production of peptide new chemical entities (NCE's) using the latest technologies available.

, CEM Corporation and AmbioPharm, Inc. partnered to produce GMP peptides for the global market. The partnership will involve an exclusive1 use of CEM's large-scale microwave peptide synthesis technology to produce GMP peptides up to multi-kilogram quantities using proprietary scalable reactors. Also, it will enable rapid and efficient production of peptide new chemical entities (NCE's) using the latest technologies available. In July 2021 , CordenPharma expanded its peptide manufacturing capacity in CordenPharma Colorado, their GMP API facility in Boulder, CO (US). CordenPharma Colorado is the largest worldwide peptide API producer leading the global peptide market.

Market Segments

Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Scale of Operation, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Method Used, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Chemical Synthesis Method

Non-Chemical Synthesis Method

Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by By Applications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Peptide Supplements

Peptide Vaccines

Peptides as Radio-Theranostic Agents

Cell Penetrating Peptides (CPPs)

Affinity Ligands

Protein Mimics

Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Synthesis Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

LPPS

SPPS

Mixed Phase

Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

The U.S.

Canada

Europe Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

