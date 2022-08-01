PEPSI MAX® ROARS LIONESS PRIDE ACROSS THE COUNTRY

It's official, it's finally come home. Expressing the respect of the Great British public, Pepsi MAX illuminates the White Cliffs of Dover with a message of pride to the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 squad.

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi MAX® celebrates the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 triumph by projecting onto iconic British landmarks one unmissable statement; It's Home. Cast on the White Cliffs of Dover and in the hometowns of players, the projections reflect the immense pride of the country and the tournament's lead sponsor.

The 'roar'some projections include: team captain and midfielder Leah Williamson (Milton Keynes), forward Nikita Parris (Liverpool), and defenders Millie Bright (Sheffield) and Lucy Bronze (Berwick upon Tweed).

Pepsi MAX celebrates the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 triumph with a message projected on the White Cliffs of Dover

Georgina Meddows Smith, GBI Marketing Director said: "It's been an exciting few years for Pepsi MAX with our sponsorship of UEFA Women's football. The atmosphere building up to the final has been unforgettable, and through multiple initiatives we've been determined to help build this momentum and take women's football to new heights in 2022.

We are immensely proud of our athletes today, and we will continue to prioritise shining a light on the star players, and helping elevate women's football to the status it rightly deserves."

The projections are part of a wider initiative from Pepsi MAX® to support, celebrate and champion women in football, which includes the 'Icons Unlocked' web series. The first episode of the series stars three national football players ahead of the UEFA Women's EURO. From their first football memories to finally getting the "respect" and "visibility" the sport deserves, Leah Williamson, Nikita Parris and Millie Bright open up about their lives on and off pitch with Elz the Witch. The latest episode sees footballer Chelcee Grimes talk to UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Opening Ceremony artists, Becky Hill, Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté, about the tournament, football, and the success of the team.

The latest episode of 'Icons Unlocked' is now available to watch here . For more information on Pepsi MAX partnerships and initiatives, please visit; pepsi.co.uk .

The projections from Pepsi MAX continue the PepsiCo commitment to accelerating the future of women's football through its ongoing sponsorship of the UEFA Women's EURO, which was announced in 2020. PepsiCo's work in nurturing and supporting women's football through 'It's Home' OOH follows a range of global initiatives and complements the brands' ongoing partnership with UEFA on its wider women's initiatives and tournaments. This includes the UEFA Women's Champions League, the UEFA Women's EURO, the UEFA Women's Under-19 and Under-17 Championships, and the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO, as well as UEFA's Together #WePlayStrong program, which is aimed at encouraging more girls and women to play football.

