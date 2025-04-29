Pepsi® Announces Global Female Football Ambassadors - Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Farah Jefry and Lauren James

Pepsi's new signings join global ambassador Leah Williamson in refreshing the game and are set to leave their mark on the world stage this summer.

Pepsi ups the tempo as the ambassadors will feature in soon-to-be announced football campaign.

Together they join Pepsi's iconic roster of brand ambassadors including Signe Bruun, Josefine Hasbo, Stina Blackstenius, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Nadine Riesen , Riola Xhemaili Jéssica Silva and Tatiana Pinto .

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi® has today announced its new roster of unstoppable female global ambassadors who are redefining the game ahead of an unmissable summer of football. Existing global ambassador, Leah Williamson, will be joined by two-time Ballon D'Or Féminin winner and celebrated playmaker Alexia Putellas, England's game-changing visionary, Lauren James, dynamic Norwegian winger and record-breaking performer, Caroline Graham Hansen and Farah Jefry, a leading figure shaping the development of women's football in Saudi Arabia.

Pepsi® Announces New Global Female Football Ambassadors Including Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Farah Jefry and Lauren James

A passionate and growing audience has fuelled the meteoric rise of women's football in becoming the fastest-growing sport on the planet. Women's football is breaking records, selling out stadiums, and captivating global audiences like never before.

For 50 years, Pepsi has been at the heart of football, delivering great taste, unforgettable moments and shining a light on the sport's most legendary figures. Now, the brand is setting its sights on the next generation of stars, those who will redefine the game and leave their mark on the world stage. Each of the players have been celebrated around the world for their unapologetic challenger spirit, passion and ability - making over 260 international appearances in the process.

First to join Pepsi's new global roster is two-time Ballon D'Or Féminin winner Alexia Putellas, a generational talent and renowned playmaker from Spain with unparalleled ball mastery, vision, and exquisite technique. A role model for aspiring footballers worldwide.

Alexia Putellas, commented: "This is going to be a summer to remember, and to do it as a part of the Pepsi family is amazing. Our game is the fastest growing sport in the world, and I can't wait for fans to see what we have coming up."

Next is English attacker Lauren James, one of the country's star players who has been catapulted to global stardom thanks to her electrifying pace, technical brilliance, and game-changing vision.

Lauren James, commented: "Joining the Pepsi family as a global ambassador, and sharing the spotlight with so many incredible athletes is an absolute honour. Get excited for our campaign when it hits the screens."

Joining her on the wing is Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen, the Ballon d'Or Féminin nominee known for her tactical awareness, earning global recognition as one of the most formidable and respected talents in women's football.

Caroline Graham Hansen, commented: "I'm thrilled to be part of the global Pepsi family, alongside so many incredible names. We're seeing our game reach new heights, and Pepsi's support is going to help to bring that excitement to fans everywhere."

In midfield we have Saudi Arabia's Farah Jefry. Naturally gifted and the top scorer in the inaugural Saudi women's league, she dictates tempo with precise passing, intelligent positioning and creative vision.

Farah Jefry, commented: "Pepsi's legacy with football icons is legendary, and I'm still pinching myself. Joining the incredible roster and being part of its next chapter is a dream come true."

Pepsi has already been committed to championing the icons of the women's game around the world. Beyond its new global signings, the brand has an exciting roster of inspirational athletes too including Pepsi Denmark's prolific new signing, Signe Bruun and agile midfielder, Josefine Hasbo, Sweden's renowned finisher, Stina Blackstenius and highly regarded winger, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. These join Switzerland's skilled defender, Nadine Riesen, dynamic midfielder, Riola Xhemaili and from Portugal, technical attacker, Jéssica Silva and skilled midfielder, Tatiana Pinto.

The new signings come as PepsiCo continues to support the future of football by fuelling the passion of players, fans, and communities worldwide. Reinforcing its commitment to the growth of the women's game, Pepsi renewed its partnership with UEFA Women's Football through 2030 — a pledge to help develop the sport and inspire fans across the globe.

Cathy Graham Kidd, Senior Marketing Director at Pepsi, commented: "Our new ambassadors are not only incredible players, but have a thirst for more, a drive to succeed. That makes them one of a kind. The women's game has rapidly become a global passion point and is gripping audiences across the world with unbeatable entertainment, incredible fan experiences and inspirational players."

"For decades, Pepsi has redefined football culture. Now, we're writing the next chapter by championing the unstoppable rise of women's football and shining the global spotlight on these players. We are dedicated to supercharging the ever-growing global sporting phenomenon, bringing billions worldwide closer to the game, whilst drawing in a new generation of fans."

Alexia, Caroline, Lauren, Farah and existing ambassador, Leah Williamson, are set to be front and centre in Pepsi's upcoming football campaign, as the brand continues to celebrate the unapologetic challenger spirit and passion of players who are refreshing the game - bringing fans closer to the excitement to make this year's summer of sport the most-celebrated yet.

To celebrate the newest members of the Pepsi squad - and the brand's existing roster of football ambassadors around the world – four one-of-a-kind murals and displays have been created to pay homage to the players. James' and Williamson's faces will take over London skylines in Chelsea and Holloway Road, Putellas' in Mollet del Vallès, and Graham Hansen's in Oslo. Each design is bursting with the passion, energy and unstoppable nature of each athlete.

From Leah Williamson to Vini Jr., Jack Grealish to Son Heung-min, Pepsi has a rich heritage of unleashing the personalities of the sport's most legendary figures off the pitch. To learn more about what's next, Pepsi fans are urged to stay tuned for the brand's upcoming football campaign, which is set to showcase the entertaining might and amazing skills of its athletes.

