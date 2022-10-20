PeopleStrong Continues to Make Strategic Hires in APAC: Appoints Danny Sondakh, ex-SAP in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire– PeopleStrong, Asia-Pacific's most comprehensive human capital management SaaS platform, today announced the appointment of Bapak Danny Sondakh as its Indonesia Country Director. The appointment comes as a part of PeopleStrong's continuing effort to grow in the emerging markets of APAC, including Indonesia, where the company has already signed its first customer.

Commenting on the key appointment, Kiran Kumar, Chief - Global Markets, PeopleStrong said, "The world's largest archipelago nation is transitioning into Indonesia 4.0 with a significant acceleration of digitization and the need for technology. Enabling the workforce for remote or hybrid work environment has emerged as a priority agenda for local organizations. Our people-centric HR Tech 4.0 platform streamlines complex business and people processes, powering momentum for talent-focused organizations. I'm thrilled to have Danny join us on this journey and bring the HR Tech 4.0 revolution to Indonesia."

With 25 years of global experience, Danny is a seasoned human capital and change management professional, having previously worked with organizations like SAP Success Factors and Aon Hewitt. Danny is a published author, having his work published in the International Journal of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, University of Greenwich Press, the Gaziantep University, and the University of Cambridge.

On joining PeopleStrong, Danny said, "The HR Tech market in Indonesia has a huge potential for us as an integrated workforce and employee experience platform. Our HR Tech 4.0 platform was developed in Asia and understands the unique pain points of Indonesian companies. I am excited to bring this integrated platform to Indonesia and help companies break free from legacy software to become truly future-ready."

With 2 million+ users at 500+ enterprises across APAC such as Meratus, Inspiro, Entrego, The Moment Group, EasyBuy, FlyDubai and more, PeopleStrong is named as the "Customers' Choice for Enterprises with 1000+ employees" according to Gartner Voice of Customer report 2022 and is voted the #1 HR Superapp on all play stores.

About PeopleStrong:

PeopleStrong is Asia Pacific's leading, and the most comprehensive Human Capital Management SaaS platform. The HR technology company focuses on delivering a unique employee experience, data-driven decision-making, and agility for businesses. Simplifying Worklife at over 500 large enterprises across the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, PeopleStrong empowers the lives of 2 million+ employees with a mobile-first, AI, and ML-powered talent operating system. Their tech capabilities span across the employee lifecycle from hire to exit, including Human Capital Management, Payroll, Talent Acquisition & Management, and Collaboration. PeopleStrong is rated among the Top 5 in the Asia Pacific at Gartner's Peer Insights and voted as Customers' Choice of HR Tech in the Gartner 'Voice of Customer' Report for 1000+ employee enterprises. https://www.peoplestrong.com/id/

