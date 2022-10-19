PeopleScout's Andrew Wilkinson Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Executive Leader and Group Managing Director of EMEA and APAC Recognized for His Profound Impact within the Talent Industry

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Wilkinson, Executive Leader and Group Managing Director of EMEA and APAC at PeopleScout, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from TALiNT Partners' TIARA Talent Solutions Awards 2022.

This distinction was given as recognition of Wilkinson's profound impact within the talent acquisition industry over the past 40 years—including pioneering the importance of employer value proposition (EVP), establishing the value of a great candidate experience, and relentlessly building the case as to why these things are not just important, but business critical.

Wilkinson has spent his entire career in the world of resourcing and recruitment marketing and is an experienced strategic leader working with both clients and across the PeopleScout and broader TrueBlue organization to drive solutions to key talent acquisition challenges. He joined PeopleScout in 2018 through the acquisition of TMP UK Ltd, an independent UK RPO and Talent Advisory organization of which he was CEO. As Executive Leader and Group Managing Director, Wilkinson leads PeopleScout's operations and business development in EMEA and APAC.

"Andrew is a key strategic leader in our business and a trusted partner to our colleagues and clients," said Taryn Owen, TrueBlue President & COO. "He has been instrumental in driving our global growth and in developing creative solutions to our clients' toughest talent challenges around the world. I am grateful for his many contributions to both PeopleScout and the talent acquisition industry."

PeopleScout also received the Employer Brand Award for its work with Essex County Council in this year's TIARA Talent Solutions Awards, impressing the judges with strong DE&I metrics and a focus on retention as well as attraction.

See the full list of 2022 TIARA Talent Solutions award winners here.

The 2022 TIARA Talent Solutions Awards set a new standard of excellence for achievement within the talent acquisition sector and recognize companies across the RPO, MSP and Talent Solutions market. The awards are open to both independent providers as well as business units of recruitment solutions providers.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

