PeopleScout Launches its Beyond the Expected™ Managed Service Provider Service Approach

Cutting-Edge Technology Blended with Faster, More Specialized Support Raises the Industry Standard for Managing a Contingent Workforce

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout today launched its Beyond the Expected™ service approach at the North American CWS Summit in San Diego. Beyond the Expected challenges the status quo and anticipates buyers' expectations with a more specialized, innovative approach to managed service provider (MSP) solutions.

"All MSP buyers expect a strong process that results in cost reduction and compliance," said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. "Our Beyond the Expected service approach is designed for those who are looking for something more, with greater specialization, faster response time and ongoing technology innovation to help our clients build their contingent workforce with the best talent, now and in the future."

The launch of PeopleScout's Beyond the Expected approach is the culmination of a yearlong reimagining of the company's MSP practice to better meet the evolving needs of MSP buyers. MSP usage has continued to grow steadily on the back of rising demand for contingent labor, with Everest Group estimating contingent spend under management by MSP providers to be in excess of $140 billion globally. With rising usage comes rising expectations for MSP partnerships to deliver ongoing program evolution, produce actionable insights and leverage emerging technology.

Under the leadership of MSP Client Portfolio Leader Jennifer Torres, who joined PeopleScout in October 2018, PeopleScout re-structured its delivery organization into vertically-aligned client teams, increased its commitment to 24/7 concierge-level support and invested in technology to elevate visibility across the talent ecosystem. PeopleScout MSP solutions also go beyond the expected cost controls and process administration typical of standard MSP programs to deliver consultative insight, a uniquely transparent approach to partnership enabled by technology and enhanced supplier engagement.

Tenets of the Beyond the Expected service approach include:

Greater specialization

PeopleScout client delivery teams immerse themselves in client culture to become proactive partners and strategic advisors



Delivery teams are aligned by vertical to enable deeper expertise, better understanding of specific industry trends and effective sharing of market insights and best practices



Client needs are put first, every time

Faster response times

Communication centralization and visibility through technology improves issue response time



24/7 support available for all clients



Concierge-level service enables superior user experience and PeopleScout's ranking as the No. 1 MSP in customer satisfaction on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 HRO Today MSP Baker's Dozen

Improved technology stack

Increased investment in Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent technology platform, delivers speed and scalability for MSP clients



Affinix easily integrates with VMS technology to harness the power of data and analytics



Affinix enables better visibility across a client's contingent workforce and other labor channels for a total workforce view

Enhanced supplier engagement

The PeopleScout supplier management team exclusively focuses on curating a client dedicated network of partners – from traditional contingent labor to gig, payroll and independent contractor management suppliers - aligned to specific talent requirements and on improving supplier experience



Supplier communications and technology to enable efficient and transparent engagement, greater understanding of client objectives and improved results



Proprietary scoring system continuously optimizes performance and rewards suppliers that deliver the best talent

"We understand that authentic, human connections are what make a great partnership and we are committed to transparency every step of the way," said PeopleScout MSP Client Portfolio Leader Jennifer Torres. "Our client-first Beyond the Expected service approach ensures our clients' goals are our top priority. This approach allows our teams to immerse themselves in our clients' culture to understand their specific staffing landscape and the trends that are affecting it, so that they can be consultative guides as we move towards what's coming next."

PeopleScout continues to be a leader in MSP, RPO and Total Workforce Solutions. In 2019, PeopleScout was named the No. 1 MSP provider on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for the third consecutive year. Also in 2019, PeopleScout was named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's RPO Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment. In 2018, PeopleScout was recognized as an Enterprise RPO Leader on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings and the No. 2 provider on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Total Workforce Solutions. PeopleScout's talent technology platform, Affinix, won the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award in the Candidate Experience category and the gold award in the Brandon Hall Group's 2018 Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards program.

To learn more about PeopleScout MSP and its Beyond the Expected service approach visit www.PeopleScout.com/MSP.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 98 percent client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information please visit www.peoplescout.com.

