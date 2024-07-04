People Counting System Market worth $2.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206905443

Browse in-depth TOC on "People Counting System Market"

190 – Tables

58 – Figures

239 – Pages

People Counting System Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 2.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Technology, Offering, End-use Application & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High installation and maintenance cost Key Market Opportunities Growing installation in workspaces is creating significant opportunities for people counting system in the market Key Market Drivers Growing demand for real-time data transmission in mission-critical applications



The transportation segment in the end-use application is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Transport hubs such as bus terminals, airports, and train stations require efficient management of passenger flow. People counting systems help monitor and analyze passenger movement, leading to better scheduling and reduced congestion. These systems help provide accurate counting systems and assist in monitoring crowd levels in real-time, which is critical for maintaining safety and security in transportation facilities. This helps in preventing overcrowding and ensuring swift evacuation during emergency.

Infrared beam technology segment is expected to hold the second largest market share in the people counting system market during the forecast period.

Infrared beam systems are a relatively low-cost solution compared to other technologies like video analytics or thermal imaging. This makes them a cost effective solution for budget-conscious businesses. Moreover, these technologies are simple to install and require minimal maintenance and function well in various lighting conditions and are not affected by rain or dust, unlike some other technologies making them ideal for a variety of applications.

Market for Bidirectional segment is expected to witness larger market size during the forecast period.

The use of bidirectional systems is crucial for optimizing staffing levels and monitoring queues in order to improve the customer experience. They enable businesses to track people's flow through different areas in order to analyze space utilization. Specifically, the retail sector, in particular, benefits from bidirectional people counting as it helps in evaluating store performance, analyzing conversion rates, planning marketing campaigns and for effective space management and security purposes.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=206905443

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in People counting system industry during the forecast period.

The North American countries are increasingly adopting new technologies, such as IoT and AI in retail stores and transportation which is responsible for the growth of the market in the region. The region has technologically advanced retail stores, shopping malls, supermarkets, stadiums, banks, and other sectors. For instance, Walmart Inc., CSV Health, Lowe's, Home Depot International, Inc., and The Kroger Co. have a strong presence in North America. Giant retailers, such as Walmart, have approximately 8,200 retail stores in North America.

Key Players

Leading players in the people counting system companies include Axis Communications AB. (Sweden), Axiomatic Technologies Ltd (UK), DILAX Intelcom GmbH (Germany), Eurotech S.p.A. (Italy), FootfallCam (UK), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), HELLA AGLAIA MOBILE VISION GMBH (Germany), IEE Smart Sensing Solutions (Luxembourg), iris-GmbH infrared & intelligent sensors (Germany), Irisys (InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd) (UK), RETAILNEXT, INC. (US), SensMax (Latvia), Sensormatic Solutions (US), VIVOTEK Inc. (Taiwan), and V-Count (UK). Clever Devices Ltd. (New York), CountWise (US), DELOPT (India), Density (US), Infodev EDI inc. (Canada), Inkryptis AI (India), SenSource (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. (US), Traf-Sys (US), and Xovis AG (Switzerland) are few other key companies operating in the people counting system market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=206905443

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market by Offering (APC System, PIS), Technology (IR, Stereoscopic, ToF, Structured Light), Type (Display, Infotainment, Announcements & Emergency Communication) Application - Global Forecast to 2029

Video Surveillance Market by Offering (Camera, Storage Devices, Monitors, AI-Based VMS, Non AI-Based VMS, Video Content Analysis, AI-Driven Video Analytics, VSaaS), System (IP, Analog, Hybrid), Resolution, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Smart Retail Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trends & Analysis by System (Smart Payment Systems, Intelligent Vending Machines), Application (Foot-traffic Monitoring, Inventory Management), Retail Offering (Fast-moving Consumer Goods, Hardlines & Leisure Goods), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Intelligent Transportation System Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Statistics & Growth by Offering (Hardware, Software), System (Advanced Traffic Management System, ITS-enabled Transportation Pricing System), Application (Roadways, Railways, Aviation, Marine) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

People Counting System Market by Type (Unidirectional, Bidirectional), Technology (Infrared Beam, Thermal Imaging, Video-Based), Offering (Hardware, Software), End-use Application & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/people-counting-system-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/people-counting-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg