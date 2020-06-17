PenTera Selected by St. Margaret's Hospice Care to Automate Remote and Local Penetration Tests

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys has announced that St. Margaret's Hospice Care in the UK, has chosen Pcysys' Automated Penetration Testing Platform, PenTera™, to continuously test its IT infrastructure.

"PenTera has provided us with the solution we've been looking for - the ability to continuously test our security posture anytime, from anywhere," said Nick Middletonat, Director of IT at St. Margaret's Hospice Care. "By increasing the efficiency and cadence of testing, PenTera has enabled us to properly reevaluate many aspects of our cybersecurity strategy such as improving our password policy and Active Directory configurations. It is exciting to work with Pcysys and our partner provider Emerge, we see them both as essential in meeting the cyber challenge."

The PenTera platform ethically challenges the entire IT network with the latest hacking techniques, prioritising remediation efforts towards vulnerabilities and controls that carry the majority of the risk. With PenTera, organisations perform remote and local penetration tests on-demand, to benchmark, maintain, and grow their cyber resiliency. The platform spans the testing of security controls, vulnerabilities, credential strength, access privileges, network policies, and devices. With PenTera, organisations can grow their cyber defense efficacy, their IT team productivity, and save on external consulting costs.

"Healthcare organisations, more than ever, are targets to malicious third parties," says Steve Armstrong, UK Regional Sales Director at Pcysys. "By mimicking the same TTPs as a malicious attacker, PenTera enables St. Margaret's Hospice Care to prioritise remediation focusing on the most critical fixes allowing the organisation to continuously stay one step ahead."

About St. Margaret's Hospice Care

St. Margaret's Hospice Care has been at the heart of Somerset's community for 40 years, delivering high quality, responsive and compassionate care to patients and their families facing a life-limiting illness. Through our medical expertise, nursing skills, and specialist support services, we provide physical, emotional and spiritual care to our patients, their families, and carers. With two hospice sites; one in Yeovil and one in Taunton, as well as five community-based teams caring for patients in their own homes, we continually strive to reach everyone in the community that needs our care.

About Pcysys

Pcysys delivers PenTera™, the automated network penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces cybersecurity risk. The platform runs on the Cloud or on-site to identify, analyze and focus remediation efforts on breachable vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organisation networks.

About Emerge

Emerge delivers ground-breaking Cybersecurity solutions that secure data, defend user credentials, enforce privacy by design – on any device, any application, anywhere – and stop harmful software from executing. Our niche portfolio covers five disciplines: Automated Penetration Testing, Data Discovery, Cloud Security, Data Access Governance and OT Malware Prevention. We relentlessly focus on discovering, evaluating and packaging ingenious technologies that categorically protect IT and OT environments against harm. For more information, visit https://emerge.uk.com/ .

