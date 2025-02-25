Pentera Announces Top Performing Channel Partner Awards

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the leader in Automated Security Validation, proudly announced the winners of its 2024 Pentera Partner Awards. The awards recognize business achievements by Pentera's global partner network in driving cybersecurity resilience through continuous testing and validation.

Pentera's Global Partner Program was launched in early 2024. With expanded enablement programs, enhanced resources, and a focus on delivering measurable business value, Pentera's partners are highly equipped to help customers close security gaps before they are exploited.

"A strong channel is a force multiplier for any organization, and we are proud to recognize our top partners from 2024," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "As Pentera continues to grow its global business, we remain committed to investing in our channel ecosystem through training, resources, and co-marketing. Together we are shaping the security validation market, enabling organizations to shift from reactive to proactive security."

The Pentera Partner Awards recognize partners for their exceptional contributions to advancing cybersecurity resilience through Automated Security Validation on both the organizational and individual level. Award recipients were evaluated based on the impact they delivered to mutual customers, their role in expanding Pentera's market presence, and their commitment to promoting proactive security practices. The winners for 2024 are:

Europe Award winners

Rising Star Partner of the Year - lmbit GmbH, Germany

of the Year - lmbit GmbH, Partner to Watch - NetNordic Sweden AB

Top Grossing Partner of the Year - Sertalink BV, Belgium

Largest Partner Win of the Year - Logicalis, Spain

Partner Sales Champion of the Year - Jesus Sanchez , Logicalis, Spain

Americas Award winners

Rising Star Partner of the Year - Trace3, USA

of the Year - Trace3, Top Performing Partner - SHI International, USA

Top Performing Partner - LATAM- gB InfraGroup, Mexico

Partner Technical Champion of the Year - Robert Sweeney , Optiv Security, Inc., USA

, Optiv Security, Inc., Partner Sales Champion of the Year - Karen Prosser , GuidePoint Security LLC, USA

APAC Award winners

Rising Star Partner of the Year - Nexus Technologies, Inc., Philippines

of the Year - Nexus Technologies, Inc., Top Grossing Partner of the Year - Tokyo Electron Device, LTD., Japan

Top Sales Duo of the Year (Sales & SE) - Coco Chiu and Ou Tian, ABPSecurite Pte, Ltd., Singapore

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in Automated Security Validation, empowering companies to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, guiding remediation to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

