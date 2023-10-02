Peninsula CEO Peter Done giving away £1 million in support to small business owners

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The economic climate is tougher than ever before. Industrial action, redundancies, ever rising costs, and a tight recruitment market are common problems for UK business owners.

Almost 42% of employers are planning to make redundancies this year, and a global survey conducted by Peninsula Group earlier this year found that a third of businesses were just hoping to survive.

Recognising the problems small business owners are facing, and in celebration of their 40th year in business, Peninsula is looking for 400 small businesses, startups, or charities for an exciting new million-pound giveaway campaign.

Peter Done, CEO and Founder, says "Forty years ago, we were small business owners with a big problem. A former employee had taken us to an employment tribunal, and we lost. So I know how tough things can be. We took that loss and committed to ensure small business owners have access to the quality legal advice we didn't. That start became the global business Peninsula is today. For forty years now, Peninsula has been championing and supporting SMEs, keeping them compliant and taking the legal strain and red tape off their shoulders.

"Now, to celebrate our 40th anniversary, we're going even further. At Peninsula, we pride ourselves on building better businesses. So we're giving away £1 million in support to small businesses who need our help. We're looking for deserving charities, struggling startups and small businesses who are looking to grow.

"There is no catch, this is a genuine offer. We passionately believe in the power of small business, and it's our goal to ensure every small business is set up to succeed. This is our way of giving something back to the community to celebrate Peninsula's 40 years of success."

What does the Peninsula Fab at 40 campaign include?

400 businesses will receive Peninsula's full support with anything HR, employment law or health & safety related, completely free of charge for 12 months.

This includes 24/7 advice, employment contracts, documentation, tribunal representation, insurance, our GLU e-learning platform, BrAInbox, Health Assured's EAP provision, and the full suite of BrightHR software.

They will also have access to BrightExchange, to advertise their business and give their employees exclusive deals and discounts, and a dedicated team of Peninsula advisors to help guide them through any employment issue that may arise.

Is there any cost?

No. Businesses are under no financial obligation to Peninsula either during or after the 12-month period.

How do businesses apply?

Go to www.peninsulagrouplimited.com/million-pound-giveaway and fill in the application form.

*Offer is open to the first 400 qualifying businesses; T&Cs apply. Full list of T&Cs on the website. By filling in the application form, businesses agree to be contacted by a Peninsula representative

Video clips featuring Peter Done and Gary Neville can be used by media. These can be found at www.peninsulagrouplimited.com/million-pound-giveaway.

