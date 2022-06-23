Pendo Strengthens Presence in Europe to Drive the Product-Led Movement

Pendo announces a new office in London and creation of EMEA MD position

and creation of EMEA MD position The new EMEA MD, Spencer Earp , is a software veteran who will be joining the company from Salesforce

, is a software veteran who will be joining the company from Salesforce The news follows 10x growth in new annual bookings and 3x growth in total revenues in the market

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo – the all-in-one product experience platform - today announced it has strengthened its presence in EMEA to meet rising local demand and empower European businesses to put product at the heart of their strategy, both to drive growth and to improve efficiency. This includes the opening of a new central London office and the hire of a new EMEA managing director who will be responsible for spearheading the company's growth strategy in the region.

Since Pendo established a London presence in March 2019, it has grown the EMEA customer base from 40 to over 300. Strong relationships with leading European companies like Advanced Software, Clarivate Analytics, CloudPay, Collibra, Elsevier, Essity Hygiene and Health AB, Firefly Learning, Gett, MessageBird, Mimecast, monday.com, Pistor AG, and Tes Global have helped the EMEA team increase new annual bookings 10x since early 2020.

Demand for Pendo is driven by the rise of the product-led movement, as product is increasingly recognised by leading companies as a key tool in powering efficient growth, fueling adoption and retention, and helping leaders hit ambitious goals without increasing spend. Pendo's recently launched State of Product Leadership Report found over half of European companies plan to increase their investment in product management technology in 2022.

Spencer Earp will be joining Pendo in July as managing director of EMEA. He will be based in London and will channel his extensive experience of building and propelling organisations' European go-to-market strategies, to help Pendo address EMEA's rapidly evolving software market. Prior to joining Pendo, Spencer was senior vice president of EMEA sales at Salesforce, and has over 25 years of experience uniting and leading sales teams in senior roles at Oracle, ServiceMax, and Vlocity. Notably, Spencer was 'first man on the ground' and responsible for the development and growth of ServiceMax's business in EMEA before its acquisition by GE Digital in 2017.

"It's a historic time of fast-moving change for the software world and Europe's product managers are producing some of the most advanced and slick products on the global stage," said Spencer Earp, EMEA MD at Pendo. "Pendo already has a strong foundation in Europe but there's still a phenomenal untapped market to be served as software continues to play an even more pivotal role in how we live, work, and play. With a new office and central London hub, I can't wait to execute on the big opportunity ahead of us."

The Pendo team in London has grown from 22 to 67 employees over the last year. It includes sales, marketing, customer success and support members, as well as the staff of Mind the Product, the world's largest community of product managers, which joined the company through acquisition in February 2022.

"Europe is an incredibly advanced market that we've built up in the last few years. Today, we're putting our flag in the ground to say we're here and we have the local presence and expertise needed to bring Pendo to even more product managers in the region and help them stay ahead," added Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo.

Today's news follows another quarter of rapid global growth for the US-founded unicorn, which recently announced 60% ARR growth, more than 2,500 paying customers, and 3,300 Pendo Free users worldwide. Pendo's total headcount nearly doubled in 2021 — the company currently has more than 950 employees worldwide.

Download free-to-use photography here .

About Pendo

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Pendo's product experience platform allows companies to make product intelligence actionable with speed and scale, giving rise to a new generation of companies that put product at the center of everything. Pendo customers include the world's leading companies, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Okta, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Through Mind the Product and customer communities, sponsored events and podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product and digital leaders everywhere. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io .

SOURCE Pendo