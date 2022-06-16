Pediatric Clinical Trials Market to reach US$ 26.47 Billion by 2032; Phase II Trials to comprise 1/3rd of Global Market Share: FMI Study

The pediatric clinical trials market is projected to have a global size of $15.8 billion by 2022, with North America's share at 45%. The APAC region will account for 25% while the rest comes from elsewhere around world.

NEWARK, Del., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period 2022-2032, the pediatric clinical trials market is expected to grow at a value of 5.3%, according to Future Market Insights. In 2021, this market was predicted to have a global valuation of US$ 15 Billion, and is expected to reach a sum of US$ 26.47 Billion by 2032. The market is going to face increasing demand owing to the increase of pediatric chronic and genetic diseases all across the world.

The growing need for novel vaccines and biopharmaceuticals to treat infectious diseases such as measles, polio, tuberculosis, rubella, influenza, mumps, whooping cough, malaria, chickenpox, and staphylococcus pharyngitis is expected to drive market growth. At the same time, diabetes is a big worry among today's children. The market is being driven by rising parental awareness of children clinical trials for severe infections and chronic diseases, as well as a large number of CROs doing pediatric research.

In 2021, the oncology therapeutic field category had the world's second-largest revenue share. Cancer is the top cause of death in the globe. Cancer cases in children under the age of 19 are anticipated to reach 291,000 by 2040. With the increasing number of pediatric cancer cases worldwide, many hospitals and institutes are focusing on the development of therapeutic drugs, resulting in an increase in the number of pediatric clinical trials globally.

Irrespective of all these growth factors, the global market for pediatric clinical trials can be hindered for some specific reasons. The high rate of pediatric clinical trial discontinuation for a number of reasons is expected to impede growth in the pediatric clinical trials market. Pediatric studies have a high failure rate due to reasons such as patient enrollment. Other concerns include behavioral disorders and trial conduct issues such as inappropriate dosing, formulation difficulty, and informative termination, as well as regulatory challenges and pharmaceutical toxicity during clinical investigations.

Leading Companies Profiled in Pediatric Clinical Trials Market are

Synteract

ICON Plc.

Syneos Health

Medpace, Inc

PPD Inc.

Premier Research

LabCorp Drug Development

QPS Holding

Pfizer Inc.

The Emmes Company, LLC

IQVIA Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

"The rising prevalence of chronic and hereditary diseases in children is driving this market to conduct more studies to improve treatment efficiency. Simultaneously, many clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccinations for children are being done, which is predicted to greatly increase market development. " comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Segments Covered in the Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Report

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market by Phase Type:

Phase I Pediatric Clinical Trials

Phase II Pediatric Clinical Trials

Phase III Pediatric Clinical Trials

Phase IV Pediatric Clinical Trials

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market by Study Design:

Treatment Studies of Pediatric Clinical Trials

Observational Studies of Pediatric Clinical Trials

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market by Therapeutic Areas:

Pediatric Clinical Trials for Infectious Diseases

Pediatric Clinical Trials for Oncology

Pediatric Clinical Trials for Autoimmune/Inflammatory Diseases

Pediatric Clinical Trials for Respiratory Disorders

Pediatric Clinical Trials for Mental Health Disorders

Pediatric Clinical Trials for Other Therapeutic Areas

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market by Region:

North American Pediatric Clinical Trials Market

Europe Pediatric Clinical Trials Market

Asia Pacific Pediatric Clinical Trials Market

Middle East & African Pediatric Clinical Trials Market

& African Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Latin America Pediatric Clinical Trials Market

Competitive Landscape

The industry analyzed is consolidated due to the sheer existence of a few key competitors in the market, with very few extra participants. Market participants' key strategies included trial initialization, acquisitions, and collaborations.

In March 2022 , Pfizer initiated a Phase 2/3 study for PAXLOVID tablets, which are specifically designed to treat COVID-19 in young patients. PAXLOVID reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from any cause by 89 percent (within three days of symptom onset) and 88 percent (within five days of appearance of symptoms).

, Pfizer initiated a Phase 2/3 study for PAXLOVID tablets, which are specifically designed to treat COVID-19 in young patients. PAXLOVID reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from any cause by 89 percent (within three days of symptom onset) and 88 percent (within five days of appearance of symptoms). In April 2021 , Novartis announced plans to initiate SMART, a Phase 3b clinical trial to examine the safety and efficacy of Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) in young children with spinal muscular atrophy.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pediatric clinical trials market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of By Phase (Phase II, IV), By Study Design (Treatment, Observational Studies), By Therapeutic areas(Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Autoimmune/Inflammatory Diseases, Respiratory Disorders, Mental Health Disorders) and Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

SOURCE Future Market Insights