Pecan AI's New Predictive Co-Pilot Empowers Organizations to Predict the Future Without Data Scientists

Board Appointments of Trevor Healy and Andy Walter Enhance Strategic Vision and Leadership

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pecan AI , recognized for its innovation in predictive analytics, has unveiled its new co-pilot for Predictive Modeling, designed to enable organizations to harness predictive analytics without reliance on data scientists. The platform enables business intelligence (BI) analysts to independently train machine learning models and deliver predictive insights, marking a significant step in democratizing AI for businesses of all sizes.

"With our predictive modeling co-pilot, we address key challenges such as simplifying complex workflows and enabling seamless adoption of predictive analytics- a first of its kind," said Zohar Bronfman, CEO and Co-Founder of Pecan. "This enables every BI team to independently predict outcomes like customer churn, conversion, demand forecasting, and lead scoring, enabling organizations to see tangible returns on their data investments."

Pecan's predictive co-pilot simplifies complex datasets by providing users with tools to extract meaningful trends and insights, enabling actionable decision-making. It uses intuitive, conversational AI to help users without data science backgrounds refine data, explore trends, and train predictive models—all within one streamlined platform.

Real-World Impact: Predictive Analytics in Action

The predictive co-pilot is already delivering measurable value for companies looking to make better use of their data. One example is Little Spoon, a direct-to-consumer food delivery service, which turned to Pecan to address challenges in predicting customer lifetime value (LTV) and improving retention without the resources of a dedicated data science team.

Using Pecan's platform, Little Spoon achieved significant outcomes:

Refined Marketing Efforts: Predictive models helped identify the most effective marketing channels, optimizing budget allocation.

Enhanced Customer Retention: Order likelihood predictions supported targeted strategies to reduce churn.

Company-Wide Adoption: The platform's ease of use encouraged teams across functions to explore data-driven solutions.

"Predictive analytics has been key to scaling our efforts, and Pecan made it achievable for our team without additional technical expertise," said Adam Smith, Director of Strategic Analytics at Little Spoon.

This example illustrates how Pecan's co-pilot supports businesses of all sizes by simplifying predictive analytics and unlocking actionable insights.

Enhancing Leadership to Drive Innovation

To complement the official launch, Pecan has welcomed two seasoned industry leaders to its Board of Directors: Trevor Healy as Executive Chairman and Andy Walter as an advisory board member. Their extensive experience and strategic insight will strengthen Pecan's mission to redefine predictive analytics.

Trevor Healy, an accomplished entrepreneur and investor with a track record of 14 successful exits, brings expertise in technology and AI. With leadership roles at PayPal, Verisign, and Telefonica, Healy's strategic guidance aims to help Pecan navigate its next phase of growth. "Pecan's Co-Pilot is a game-changer, and I'm thrilled to support the team in making predictive analytics accessible and impactful for businesses worldwide," Healy remarked.

Andy Walter, a former CIO and Global Shared Services executive at Procter & Gamble, adds deep experience in analytics, IT strategy, and operational excellence. Walter's insights into scaling analytics capabilities will further enable Pecan to deliver on its promise of empowering BI teams. "Simplifying predictive analytics is the key to scaling its impact. Pecan's co-pilot allows organizations to turn complexity into clarity and act on their data with confidence," Walter said. "I look forward to helping scale Pecan's transformative solutions to businesses around the world."

The addition of visionary leaders Trevor Healy and Andy Walter to the board underscores Pecan's commitment to innovation, accessibility, and empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions.

Explore how Pecan AI's co-pilot transforms predictive analytics by visiting https://www.pecan.ai/product-tour/ or watch the full product demo here https://youtu.be/IZWBMYw3RW0.

About Pecan AI

Pecan AI is the leader in Generative AI (GenAI), empowering businesses to harness the power of AI and machine learning without requiring extensive data science expertise. Co-founded by Dr. Zohar Bronfman and Noam Brezis, Pecan AI delivers actionable insights that drive smarter decisions and tangible results. With its intuitive platform, organizations can quickly integrate predictive modeling into their operations, solving critical business challenges in areas such as demand forecasting, customer retention, and inventory optimization.

Pecan AI's mission is to democratize AI, making advanced analytics accessible to businesses of all sizes. By bridging the gap between technical complexity and business needs, Pecan AI enables companies to unlock growth opportunities, boost efficiency, and stay ahead in competitive markets.

To learn more, visit www.pecan.ai and follow Pecan AI on LinkedIn .

