Pearson Expands Professional Learning Capabilities with New Skilling Partner Program

4,600+ Pearson VUE third-party test centers worldwide can now add training to career certification services - creating one-stop learning and certification hubs; addresses the global skills gap

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's leading learning company, today launched its Pearson Skilling Partner program, expanding its ability to deliver comprehensive skills training and career certification solutions worldwide. As AI and technology reshape industries at a breathtaking pace, people around the globe must continuously develop new skills. This new program aims to transform the company's extensive network of more than 4,600 authorized third-party Pearson VUE test centers across 178 countries into full-service learning and certification hubs, creating direct paths from skills development to certification.

Pearson VUE is a global leader in professional certification administering nearly 21 million certification and licensure exams annually (an exam every 1.5 seconds) in sectors spanning technology, healthcare, finance, and more. Each year, millions of professionals and 400+ organizations trust its professional testing programs to verify essential job-related skills and accelerate careers.

Addressing the Global Skills Gap

Pearson's new Lost in Transition: Fixing the "Learn to Earn" Skills Gap report reveals that inefficient career transitions and related learning gaps cost the U.S. economy alone $1.1 trillion annually. The report calls for improved, next-generation skills pathways and learning strategies to help to close the widening gap between available talent and employer demands.

"Pearson's new Skilling Partner program extends and helps deliver on our commitment to enterprise and professional learning," said Art Valentine, president for Pearson Assessment and Qualifications. "As technology impacts the global workforce, quick skill acquisition and validation have become crucial. Our Pearson Skilling Partner program creates a more responsive and convenient skills development ecosystem that equips people, employers, and economies with the modern skills needed to excel in our tech- and AI-powered future."

The new Skilling Partner program combines Pearson's established certification infrastructure with expanded learning resources. Participating skilling partners and learners can gain access to over 60 in-demand IT certification courses, comprehensive learning tools through the new Pearson Skilling Suite, and an extensive Training Marketplace featuring more than 2,000 courses.

Authorized Pearson VUE Test Centers and skilling providers can apply to participate in the Pearson Skilling Partner program starting March 31, 2025.

For more information about the Pearson Skilling Partner Program and Skilling Suite, visit https://www.pearsonvue.com/us/en/training-centers/skilling-partner.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

